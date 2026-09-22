The simple serve: A mixologist’s guide to drinks for every occasion

The simple serve: A mixologist’s guide to drinks for every occasion

The simple serve: A mixologist’s guide to drinks for every occasion

And for anyone looking for variety, the same spirit can be paired with different mixers and flavours to give guests a little more choice

Drinks have become part of the experience when we get together, more people are exploring spirits beyond the traditional neat pour, experimenting with mixers, garnishes and simple serves that suit the occasion.

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For a mixologist, however, creating a good drink isn’t about how many ingredients go into the glass. It’s about finding the right balance for the moment.

And sometimes, the best place to start is with a simple serve. If there’s one combination that demonstrates just how easy mixing can be, it’s Captain Cola.

Made with Captain Morgan Gold, cola, ice and a squeeze of lime, it brings together the warm, spiced character of the spirit with the familiar sweetness and fizz of cola.

“For a simple serve, balance is everything,” says Chris Kantai, a renowned mixologist. “You want enough spirit to come through, plenty of ice to keep it refreshing, and just enough citrus to lift the drink.”

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The simple serve: A mixologist’s guide to drinks for every occasion

For a house party: Keep the drinks flowing, not the preparation

It’s uncomplicated, but that’s precisely the point. It’s a serve that can move comfortably from one occasion to another.

When the house fills up, nobody wants the host disappearing into the kitchen to play bartender all night.

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That’s another reason simple serves work so well, making it easy to prepare for yourself or a group.

And for anyone looking for variety, the same spirit can be paired with different mixers and flavours to give guests a little more choice.

“The trick when hosting is to have one dependable serve and then a few easy alternatives. You don’t need a complicated cocktail menu.” Kantai says.

For the Nyamachoma Hangout: Keep it fresh

A Nyamachoma Hangout already has plenty going on: smoky flavours from the grill, good food being passed around and people moving in and out of the conversation.

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Here, the mixologist recommends keeping the drink refreshing rather than overly complicated. “The lime gives the drink a little lift, while the ice keeps it light and refreshing. You want something you can comfortably enjoy alongside the food.”

For date night: Simple can still feel special

Date night is an opportunity to pay a little more attention to presentation. It’s a reminder that sophistication doesn’t always come from adding more ingredients.

“Sometimes it’s about how you serve it. A simple drink made properly can feel just as considered as a cocktail with ten ingredients.”

The mixologist’s advice? Don’t overthink it. There’s a reason simple serves continue to have a place in the way we drink and host.