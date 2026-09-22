Jackson Kibor: Eldoret billionaire's youngest wife Eunita declared executor of Sh3 billion estate

The late Jackson Kibor with his wife Eunita. She has been declared the sole executor of her husband's estate valued at more than Ksh3 billion.

The late Jackson Kibor with his wife Eunita. She has been declared the sole executor of her husband's estate valued at more than Ksh3 billion.

Environment and Lands Court names Eunita Kibor sole executor of Jackson Kibor's Ksh3 billion estate. Kibor famed as Men’s Conference chairman died in March 2022.

A long-running family dispute over the estate of the late Jackson Kibor has taken a decisive turn, with the court ruling in favour of his youngest wife, Eunita Kibor.

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Environment and Lands Court’s Justice Emmanuel Washe declared that Eunita is the sole executor of her late husband's estate, valued at more than Ksh3 billion.

She is expected to carry out this role with support from Kibor's former lawyer, Jonah Bundotich.

Jackson Kibor.

The ruling settles a contentious legal battle involving over 16 of Kibor's children, who accused their stepmother of relying on a forged will to secure the biggest share of their father's wealth for herself and her four children.

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Jackson Kibor's multi-million-shilling commercial building

Part of their case centred on a multi-million-shilling commercial building owned by their late father in the heart of Eldoret town.

https://www.pulse.co.ke/story/jackson-kibor-moves-to-court-after-being-conned-sh2-million-by-lawrence-kosgei-2024081714010157270

The children alleged that Eunita had been collecting substantial rental income from the property without involving the rest of the family.

They also accused her of unlawfully taking control of Mafuta Farm, a sprawling 320-acre property in Moiben sub-county, Uasin Gishu County, following their father's death.

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Kibor divorces wives

Kibor grabbed headlines after he divorced his 2nd and 3rd wives.

Sometimes back, Mzee Kibor made headlines when Eldoret court granted him divorce from his 2nd and 3rd wives.



“I was so happy the courts allowed me to part with the two women because they had become a burden in my life. I am happier and even feeling younger," Kibor after divorce pic.twitter.com/2waz5RAlzV — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) February 14, 2021

Justice Washe, however, found a significant flaw in the children's legal argument.

He ruled that even if forged documents were used in dealings involving the estate, only the estate's legal executor had the standing to file such a complaint, not the children.

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Should the children remain dissatisfied with Eunita's role as executor, the judge noted, the proper route would be to pursue her removal through the appropriate legal channels, rather than through the current dispute.

Other contested properties include matrimonial homes in Chepkoilel, on the edge of Eldoret City, and in Kabebes, Ziwa, along the Eldoret-Ziwa highway.

Testifying before the court, Eunita maintained that she held the Eldoret commercial building only in trust for her four children, rather than as a personal asset.

She also told the court that her late husband had personally sanctioned her appointment as executor of the estate, a matter now at the heart of a prolonged succession case before the High Court in Eldoret.

Eunita further detailed the hardships her family has endured, including being forced off Mafuta Farm, land she says Kibor had given her before he died.

Jackson Kibor dead

Kibor passed away in March 2022, leaving behind vast tracts of agricultural land across Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Nakuru counties.

He was married to four wives and fathered 27 children.

Beyond the land, his estate includes prime commercial properties in Eldoret, Nakuru and Nairobi, several bank accounts, shareholdings in blue-chip companies, and other assets, both movable and immovable.