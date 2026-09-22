President William Ruto and Senator Marco Rubio exchanged views on the responsible governance of fast-evolving AI systems, in addition to exploring joint opportunities in critical minerals and nuclear energy.

President William Ruto and Senator Marco Rubio exchanged views on the responsible governance of fast-evolving AI systems, in addition to exploring joint opportunities in critical minerals and nuclear energy.

Ruto meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at UN Assembly, discuss AI, security in Sudan, Somalia and Haiti

President Ruto held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, covering trade, AI, critical minerals and regional security, including Somalia, Haiti and Sudan.

President William Ruto has met with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, as they seek to deepen cooperation.

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The two countries seek to deepen ties in trade, technology, critical minerals, energy and regional security.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, affirming Kenya's push to strengthen its economic and strategic partnership with Washington.

Speaking after the meeting, Ruto described the Kenya-U.S. relationship as one built on trade, security, technology and development.

President William Ruto and Marco Rubio

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He welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), saying it would boost trade between Africa and the United States and open up further economic opportunities for both sides.

The two leaders also discussed expanding collaboration in emerging technologies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and its use in healthcare, education and financial services.

Ruto and Rubio exchanged views on the responsible governance of fast-evolving AI systems, in addition to exploring joint opportunities in critical minerals and nuclear energy.

President William Ruto and the Kenyan delegation at UNGA in New York

U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the two officials examined how Kenya's critical minerals sector could position the country as a major regional player, while opening doors for American companies to invest in value addition.

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On regional security, Ruto said discussions centred on sustaining the African Union-backed security mission in Somalia, supporting stability efforts in Haiti, and responding to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Held talks with United States Secretary of State @marcorubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Kenya and the United States share a strong and enduring partnership anchored in trade, security, technology and development. We welcome the extension… pic.twitter.com/DjbEthhdP1 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 22, 2026

He said both sides agreed on the need for continued engagement toward a ceasefire and political settlement in Sudan.

Rubio, for his part, praised Kenya's role in implementing the America First Global Health Strategy, a U.S. initiative aimed at reshaping the framework of health cooperation between the two nations.