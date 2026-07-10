5 key things DCI has confirmed about KFS lawyer Esther Keige's death

Her disappearance triggered an extensive search involving multiple investigative teams and partner security agencies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released fresh details on the investigation into the death of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige, whose body was discovered nearly a month after she was reported missing.

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The agency says detectives are still pursuing all possible leads and have not ruled out homicide as forensic experts work to establish the exact cause of death.

From where she was last seen to what investigators recovered at the scene, here are five key findings the DCI has confirmed so far.

1. Esther Keige was last seen after visiting Juja

According to the DCI, Keige was reported missing on June 10, 2026, after being dropped off by her driver at Shell petrol station in Juja, next to Senate Hotel.

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Police said she intended to make inquiries about gym services before disappearing.

"The driver remained behind but the deceased did not return," the DCI said.

Her disappearance triggered an extensive search involving multiple investigative teams and partner security agencies.

The late KFS Legal Officer, Esther Wairimu

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses, analysed mobile phone data and carried out intelligence-led investigations as they sought to establish her movements after she was last seen.

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Searches were also conducted in Kenyatta Road, Gatundu, Darugo, Mang'u, the Murram area, Stage 4 and surrounding locations.

Officers additionally visited hospitals and mortuaries in the region to determine whether she had been admitted or identified among unknown persons.

2. Her body was found nearly a month later in a coffee plantation

The breakthrough came on July 6 when a decomposed body was discovered inside a makeshift shelter in a bushy section of the undeveloped Fusion Estate Farm in Kiaora, Juja.

The location is approximately seven kilometres west of Juja Police Station.

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The DCI said senior police officers and detectives from the Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) unit processed the scene before the body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Funeral Home.

The body was later positively identified by Keige's sister.

3. Investigators recovered her mobile phone at the scene

One of the notable findings at the scene was that Keige's mobile phone had not been taken.

"At the scene, the deceased's mobile phone was recovered intact but switched off. Her shoes had been removed and placed beside the body," the DCI said.

The late KFS Legal Officer, Esther Wairimu

Investigators have not indicated whether the phone has yielded any forensic evidence or whether it could help reconstruct Keige's final movements.

The circumstances surrounding the placement of her shoes and the condition of the scene also remain part of the ongoing investigation.

4. The post-mortem could not establish how she died

A post-mortem examination has already been conducted, but pathologists were unable to conclusively determine the cause of death because the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

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The examination also found no obvious signs of physical assault.

"While the examination revealed no external physical injuries suggestive of assault, the pathologists were unable to conclusively determine the cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition," the DCI said.

As a result, investigators collected samples for toxicological and other forensic examinations that they hope will provide more answers.

5. Homicide has not been ruled out

Despite the lack of visible external injuries, detectives say the investigation remains open and all possible scenarios are still under consideration.

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"The DCI wishes to clarify that investigations remain active and that homicide has not been ruled out," the agency said.

Detectives added that they are awaiting the outcome of toxicology and other forensic examinations, which are expected to provide critical leads into the cause and manner of Keige's death.

The DCI also revealed that during the investigation, it established that Keige had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment.

Investigators further found that she had previously disappeared from home on three separate occasions before returning safely.

Crime scene do not cross

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However, police have emphasised that detectives are pursuing every plausible line of inquiry and have not reached any conclusions regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.