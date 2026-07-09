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England vs Norway: Why Erling Haaland is the player to watch in the World Cup quarter-final

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 20:10 - 09 July 2026
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Erling Haaland is a 25-year-old Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a clinical number 9 for Premier League powerhouse Manchester City F.C (Image: Files)
Norway have not reached this stage of the FIFA World Cup in decades, yet they now stand one match away from the semi-finals. At the heart of that dream is Erling Haaland, a striker whose remarkable goalscoring record has turned him into one of football's most feared forwards - and England's biggest concern ahead of a blockbuster quarter-final.
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By the time England and Norway walk onto the pitch tonight, the stakes could hardly be higher.

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A place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals is on the line, with England chasing another deep run on football's biggest stage while Norway seek to continue one of the tournament's most remarkable stories.

The spotlight, however, will inevitably fall on one man - Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has spent years terrorising defenders across Europe.

Now, he is doing the same on the biggest stage in international football, carrying Norway's hopes of reaching their first World Cup semi-final.

Haaland is enjoying an historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, transforming underdog Norway into the tournament's de-facto Cinderella story (Image: Files)
Haaland is enjoying an historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, transforming underdog Norway into the tournament's de-facto Cinderella story (Image: Files)
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The numbers behind football's most feared striker

At just 25 years old, Haaland has already built a career many players only dream about.

He burst onto the European scene with RB Salzburg before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund, where his extraordinary scoring rate quickly made him one of the world's hottest talents.

His transfer to Manchester City elevated him even further.

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In his debut Premier League season, Haaland broke the record for the most goals scored in a single campaign, helping City secure a historic continental treble. He has since added multiple domestic titles while continuing to score at a rate rarely seen in modern football.

Internationally, he has become Norway's talisman.

This World Cup has only strengthened that reputation. Haaland heads into the quarter-final with seven goals, placing him among the tournament's leading scorers and underlining why every opponent builds a defensive plan around him.

More than just goals

What separates Haaland from many elite strikers is not simply the number of goals he scores.

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It is the variety.

He can overpower defenders physically, sprint into space behind the backline, dominate in the air and finish with either foot. Equally dangerous inside or outside the penalty area, he often needs only one clear opportunity to decide a match.

Against Brazil in the previous round, that clinical instinct was on full display as his second-half brace sent the five-time world champions crashing out of the tournament.

It was another reminder that Haaland rarely needs a spectacular performance to produce a spectacular result.

England's biggest assignment

Stopping Haaland is easier said than done.

England know that better than most.

Managerial preparations this week have centred on denying Norway's captain Martin Ødegaard time on the ball, limiting the service into Haaland and preventing quick transitions that allow the striker to attack space.

The challenge is obvious.

Keep Haaland quiet, and England's chances of progressing improve dramatically.

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Allow him even one clear sight of goal, and the match can change in seconds.

Haaland has scored 7 goals in just 4 tournament appearances, putting him level with Kylian Mbappé and just one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot category (Image: Files)
Haaland has scored 7 goals in just 4 tournament appearances, putting him level with Kylian Mbappé and just one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot category (Image: Files)

History offers few clues

Despite the growing rivalry, England and Norway have rarely met in major tournaments.

Across previous meetings, England hold a slight advantage, but recent history suggests there is little separating the two nations.

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Norway have become a far more competitive side in recent years, while England's talented generation continues to search for the major international trophy that has remained elusive since 1966.

That makes predicting tonight's contest particularly difficult.

England possess greater tournament experience and squad depth.

Norway arguably have the most in-form striker left in the competition.

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In knockout football, that combination often outweighs reputation.

Whether Haaland writes another chapter in Norway's remarkable journey remains to be seen.

One thing, however, is already certain.

When the quarter-final begins, every defender in an England shirt will know exactly where to look.

And Erling Haaland will know exactly where the goal is.

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