FIFA World Cup quarter-finals full schedule, match times and where to watch

The quarter-finals feature a mix of traditional football powerhouses and surprise packages.

The race to become world champions enters its most exciting stage this week as the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals get underway, with just eight teams remaining in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a dramatic Round of 16 that saw several heavyweight nations knocked out, football fans can now look forward to four high-stakes quarter-final clashes spread across three days.

Quarter-final fixtures and kick-off times

The quarter-finals begin on Thursday, July 9, with one fixture scheduled each day before two matches wrap up the stage on Saturday.

The full schedule is: Thursday, July 9 France vs Morocco, 11:00 p.m. (EAT) Friday, July 10 Spain vs Belgium, 10:00 p.m. (EAT) Saturday, July 11 Norway vs England, 12:00 a.m. (EAT)

Argentina vs Switzerland, 4:00 a.m. (EAT)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners will progress to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for July 14 and July 15, while the final will be played on July 19.

Argentine striker Lionel Messi

Where to watch in Kenya

Football fans in Kenya can follow every quarter-final match live on Sporty TV on YouTube, SuperSport via DStv and GOtv, which hold the tournament's broadcast rights across Sub-Saharan Africa. Subscribers can also stream the matches through DStv Stream.

For viewers outside Kenya, official broadcasters vary by country, with networks such as FOX and Telemundo in the United States, BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, and other licensed broadcasters carrying live coverage across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eight teams remain

The quarter-finals feature a mix of traditional football powerhouses and surprise packages.

France booked their place after eliminating Paraguay, while Morocco continued their impressive tournament run by knocking out Canada.

Spain advanced after defeating Portugal, Belgium comfortably saw off the United States, Norway stunned Brazil, England edged Mexico in a thrilling encounter, Argentina overcame Egypt, and Switzerland progressed after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

Norwigian striker Erling Haaland

Advertisement

Advertisement