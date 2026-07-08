FIFA World Cup quarter-finals full schedule, match times and where to watch
The race to become world champions enters its most exciting stage this week as the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals get underway, with just eight teams remaining in the tournament.
Following a dramatic Round of 16 that saw several heavyweight nations knocked out, football fans can now look forward to four high-stakes quarter-final clashes spread across three days.
Quarter-final fixtures and kick-off times
The quarter-finals begin on Thursday, July 9, with one fixture scheduled each day before two matches wrap up the stage on Saturday.
The full schedule is:
Thursday, July 9
France vs Morocco, 11:00 p.m. (EAT)
Friday, July 10
Spain vs Belgium, 10:00 p.m. (EAT)
Saturday, July 11
Norway vs England, 12:00 a.m. (EAT)
Argentina vs Switzerland, 4:00 a.m. (EAT)
The winners will progress to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for July 14 and July 15, while the final will be played on July 19.
Where to watch in Kenya
Football fans in Kenya can follow every quarter-final match live on Sporty TV on YouTube, SuperSport via DStv and GOtv, which hold the tournament's broadcast rights across Sub-Saharan Africa. Subscribers can also stream the matches through DStv Stream.
For viewers outside Kenya, official broadcasters vary by country, with networks such as FOX and Telemundo in the United States, BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, and other licensed broadcasters carrying live coverage across the globe.
Eight teams remain
The quarter-finals feature a mix of traditional football powerhouses and surprise packages.
France booked their place after eliminating Paraguay, while Morocco continued their impressive tournament run by knocking out Canada.
Spain advanced after defeating Portugal, Belgium comfortably saw off the United States, Norway stunned Brazil, England edged Mexico in a thrilling encounter, Argentina overcame Egypt, and Switzerland progressed after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia.
With a place in the semi-finals at stake, every match promises to deliver intense competition as teams move closer to lifting football's biggest prize.
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