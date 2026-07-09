Former Liverpool F.C. and Belgium international striker Divock Origi earned 32 caps and scored 3 goals for the Belgium national team (Image: Files)

Former Liverpool F.C. and Belgium international striker Divock Origi earned 32 caps and scored 3 goals for the Belgium national team (Image: Files)

The Origi Family: The Kenyan football legacy that reached the World Cup

Long before Divock Origi became a World Cup star, the family's football story was already taking shape in Kenya. Across three generations, the Origis have quietly built one of the country's most remarkable sporting legacies.

Imagine hearing your father's name in stories about Kenyan football, then growing up to hear your own name echo around a World Cup stadium.

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That's the Origi story.

Most football fans know Divock Origi as the striker who had an uncanny habit of showing up when the stakes were highest. Fewer know that his journey didn't begin in Belgium or Liverpool.

It began years earlier, on Kenyan football grounds, where another Origi was already making his own name.

The late Austin 'Makamu' Oduor was a former Kenyan footballer who turned out for Kenya between 1987 and 1990, and for club side Gor Mahia FC between 1980 and 1990 (Image: Files)

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Austin Oduor Origi, the Grand Pa

Long before European crowds were chanting the name Origi, it already carried weight much closer to home.

The story begins with Austin Oduor Origi, the family's patriarch and one of the respected figures of Kenyan football.

He may never have imagined that the game he loved would one day become a family inheritance, but that's exactly what happened.

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In the Origi household, football wasn't reserved for weekends or school holidays.

It quietly became part of everyday life. Conversations revolved around it, dreams were built around it, and before long, the next generation had caught the same bug.

The family name was no longer just being passed down - so was the football.

Mike Okoth, the son

By the 1980s, that family passion had found its finest ambassador.

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Mike Okoth Origi had grown into one of Kenya's most dependable strikers, earning his place with Harambee Stars and enjoying successful spells with clubs including Gor Mahia.

Strong in the air, composed in front of goal and admired for his work ethic, Mike built a reputation as one of the country's leading forwards at a time when Kenyan football was enjoying some of its most memorable years.

Then football did what it often does. It opened another door.

A move to Belgium changed more than Mike's career. It changed the family's geography, placing the next generation in a country where football opportunities were plentiful but where their Kenyan roots would remain firmly intact.

Mike Origi is a legendary Kenyan retired professional footballer who holds the historic distinction of being the first Kenyan player to feature in a top European league (Image: Files)

Divock Origi, the Grandson

Born in Belgium, Divork Origi grew up carrying two stories at once.

One was Belgian, where his football education took shape. The other stretched thousands of kilometres away, back to Kenya, where the Origi name had already earned its place in local football history.

Divock chose to represent Belgium internationally, a decision that opened the door to football's biggest stages.

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From his early breakthrough at Lille to memorable spells with Liverpool, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, he built a career defined by one remarkable quality: showing up when the occasion demanded it most.

Liverpool supporters still remember the late winners, the derby goals and the unforgettable Champions League nights that turned him into a cult hero at Anfield.

Internationally, he featured for Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and again in Russia in 2018, where Belgium secured a historic third-place finish - the country's best-ever performance at the tournament.

For millions of fans, Origi became a household name.

The World Cup connection

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Kenya is still waiting for the day Harambee Stars walk onto a FIFA World Cup pitch.

Until then, the Origis remain one of the country's closest family ties to football's biggest tournament.

Mike Origi's achievements belong to Kenyan football history. Divock's belong to the global game. Together, they tell a story that stretches across two continents without ever losing sight of where it began.