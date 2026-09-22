The accident and emergency section at the Coast General Hospital, Mombasa (Image: Files)

The accident and emergency section at the Coast General Hospital, Mombasa (Image: Files)

Rotavirus in Kenya: Symptoms, vaccination and the warning signs parents should know

Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of severe diarrhoea in young children. It spreads easily, can cause rapid dehydration and is preventable through routine childhood vaccination. Here are the symptoms parents should know and the warning signs that require medical attention.

A child with rotavirus may suddenly develop watery diarrhoea, vomiting and fever, sometimes followed by abdominal pain.

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The illness can appear quickly, and the loss of fluids through repeated vomiting and diarrhoea is what makes it particularly dangerous for babies and young children.

Children under five are the main group affected, with the youngest children at greatest risk of severe dehydration.

WHO identifies rotavirus as the leading cause of severe, dehydrating diarrhoea among children under five.

Unlike some bacterial causes of diarrhoea, rotavirus is common across countries and is highly contagious.

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It spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route - for example, when contaminated hands, toys, surfaces, food or water come into contact with a child's mouth.

The rotavirus vaccine is part of Kenya’s routine, fully funded national immunization program, meaning it is provided free of charge to infants in all public health facilities (Image: Files)

Danger of dehydration

A small child can lose a significant amount of water and essential salts through vomiting and diarrhoea within a short period.

Babies, particularly those under two years, are especially vulnerable.

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Parents should watch for signs such as unusual sleepiness or weakness, sunken eyes, a very dry mouth, extreme thirst, reduced urination or an inability to drink.

Severe dehydration can require urgent treatment, including intravenous fluids in hospital.

A child who is repeatedly vomiting, becoming unusually difficult to wake, unable to keep fluids down or showing clear signs of dehydration should be taken to a health facility promptly.

Vaccination in Kenya

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Rotavirus vaccination is part of Kenya's routine childhood immunisation programme.

Kenya introduced the vaccine nationally in 2014.

Current Kenyan health guidance schedules rotavirus vaccination from infancy, with doses given at six and 10 weeks, while a third dose may be indicated depending on the vaccine and programme guidance.

The vaccine is administered orally, alongside other routine childhood vaccines.

Kenya's clinical guidelines specify rotavirus vaccine at six and 10 weeks, with the dose administered by mouth.

WHO recommends that countries include rotavirus vaccines in their national immunisation programmes because vaccination substantially reduces severe disease and hospitalisation.

The Rotavac vaccine is given as a three-dose regimen administered orally at 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks of age (Image: Files)

Early detection

Rotavirus vaccination is designed to protect children early, when severe disease is most common.

WHO recommends giving the first dose as soon as possible after six weeks of age, alongside other routine infant vaccines.

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The exact schedule and age limits can vary according to the vaccine product, which is why parents should follow the schedule recorded on the child's health card and guidance from the health facility.

A missed appointment should not simply be ignored.

Parents should speak to a health worker about the appropriate catch-up option rather than guessing whether a child has missed the opportunity for vaccination.

No specific cure

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Rotavirus is a viral infection, so antibiotics do not treat the virus.

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for rotavirus.

Treatment focuses on replacing lost fluids and electrolytes and preventing or treating dehydration.

WHO recommends oral rehydration solution as part of the treatment of diarrhoeal disease and also recommends zinc for children with diarrhoea.

Breastfeeding should continue during illness where possible, while caregivers should seek medical advice when symptoms are severe or the child cannot maintain fluids.

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Hygiene is key

Rotavirus can survive on contaminated hands and objects, making handwashing, safe food handling, clean water and proper sanitation important parts of prevention.

But hygiene alone cannot completely prevent exposure because the virus is highly contagious and young children frequently put their hands and objects in their mouths.