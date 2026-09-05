Architect Erastus Abonyo: Meet the lead consultant behind Talanta Stadium’s iconic design

Architect Erastus Omil Abonyo is a prominent Kenyan architect, consultant, and senior academic - recognized for his leadership role as the Lead Consultant for the landmark Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta Sports City) project (Image: Files)

Architect Erastus Omil Abonyo is a prominent Kenyan architect, consultant, and senior academic - recognized for his leadership role as the Lead Consultant for the landmark Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta Sports City) project (Image: Files)

Erastus Omil Abonyo is the architect behind the original design concept for Talanta Stadium. But the 60,000-seat arena is only the latest chapter in a career spanning more than three decades across architecture, urban design, human settlements, academia and professional leadership.

Abonyo was born on October 27, 1965, and attended Mang’u High School before undertaking pre-university training at the National Youth Service College.

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He joined the University of Nairobi in 1987 to study architecture, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1993.

He then went to Belgium for postgraduate study at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, earning a Diploma in Architecture in 1994 and a Master of Architecture in Human Settlements, cum laude, in 1995.

That master's specialization became significant to his later career.

Abonyo's professional interests developed beyond buildings to include housing, settlement patterns, urban planning and how communities interact with the built environment..

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Prof. Erastus Abonyo leads Sports Kenya technical officers in a joint assessment, setting out, and offsetting exercise for pipework across the Main Stadium, Lower Annex, and Upper Annex as Kenya continues preparations to host AFCON (Image: Files)

Lecturer, University of Nairobi

Abonyo joined the University of Nairobi's architecture department as a Graduate Assistant in 1993, becoming a lecturer in 1996.

He also taught part-time at JKUAT between 1997 and 2002.

UoN continues to list him as a lecturer specialising in Urban Design, and its current staff records show him as an active member of the department.

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His academic work has covered urban design, human settlements, planning and urban design, housing and residential architecture.

He has also supervised architectural research on subjects ranging from urban renewal to waterfront development and housing.

At one point, Abonyo also served as chairman of the Department of Architecture and Building Science, reflecting a leadership role inside the institution that trained him.

University records and student theses continue to identify him in departmental leadership and supervision roles.

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Landmark buildings across Kenya

Much of Abonyo's professional work has dealt with ordinary infrastructure and difficult urban questions.

His documented assignments include studies on the rehabilitation of government health facilities in Southern Nyanza, Western and Nyanza regions, as well as a JICA/PCI study on strengthening district health systems in Kisii, Nyamira, Gucha, Kericho and Bomet.

He was also involved in the Kenya Primary Schools Investment Programme, dealing with infrastructure assessment, design standards and maintenance guidelines.

His portfolio also includes work connected to housing and resettlement, including a plan for traders and businesses affected by development along the railway corridor in Kibera and Mukuru, incorporating markets, housing and pedestrian infrastructure.

This is one of the less visible sides of his career, but an important one:

Abonyo has repeatedly worked on architecture where the client is not simply buying a beautiful building but trying to solve a public problem.

Scaling cities level

Urban design became one of the strongest threads in his career.

In 1999, Abonyo was part of a University of Nairobi team working on Localising Agenda 21 strategic structure planning for Nakuru.

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The exercise used participatory planning to examine the city's CBD, bus-stop area, Menengai Crater, Milimani boundary and several residential estates, with detailed attention to nodes, linkages, districts and urban density.

He later became team leader on strategic structure planning work for Kisumu, including research into the city's waterfront and its development potential.

His CV also records work on the proposed Olympic Village development in Eldoret.

This progression helps explain his professional title today - as not simply a building designer, but a resourceful urban designer.

Leadership roles within the profession

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Abonyo's influence extends beyond his own projects.

He joined the Architectural Association of Kenya as a student member in 1987 and progressed through its leadership ranks.

His documented roles include Treasurer and Governing Council Member, Secretary of the Architects Chapter, Honorary Secretary and Council Member of AAK, and, in 2005, Vice Chairman and Council Member.

He was also a founding editor of The Architect, the AAK publication, and was appointed in 2006 to the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors.

His professional record also notes service on the Board's education side.

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In 2006, he was among professionals involved in a special committee investigating the collapse of a Nairobi building.

Around the same period, he was publicly warning about weaknesses in city building-control systems and the shortage of qualified professionals in Nairobi's approval process.

Konza City, and other public projects

Abonyo's role has not been confined to traditional architectural practice.

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Documents for the Konza Technopolis complex conference facility identify University of Nairobi Enterprise Services (UNES) as project manager and Architect Erastus O. Abonyo as Lead Architect.

A separate National Housing Corporation strategic-plan document identifies him as a member of the UNES consultancy team working on the corporation's long-term planning.

His academic role has also continued to intersect with professional practice.

UoN records show him supervising work on topics such as Lake Naivasha waterfront rehabilitation, while other architectural theses list him as year coordinator and departmental leader.

Talanta Sports City is shaping up beautifully - from the pristine green grass of the pitch to the stunning inner bowl and majestic outer structure (Image: Files)

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Career-defining Talanta Stadium

The Talanta project is where the breadth of that experience becomes most visible.

Current technical reporting identifies University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services Limited as the vehicle through which the original concept was developed, with Professor Erastus Abonyo as lead consultant.

The early concept established the stadium's three-tier form and its distinctive Kenyan architectural language, including the use of the national shield-and-spears motif on the exterior.

Talanta is designed primarily around football and rugby, rather than athletics, and its concept was developed to meet international sporting requirements.

Abonyo is identified as the lead consultant behind the original architectural concept; he is not the sole person responsible for the stadium's construction.

China Road and Bridge Corporation is the main contractor, while the Kenya Defence Forces Engineering Department has been involved in technical supervision and project delivery.

Impressive CV

By the time Talanta came along, Abonyo had spent roughly three decades moving between the classroom, professional practice and large public projects.

He had worked on housing, health facilities, schools, informal settlements, urban plans, public institutions and major development projects.

He had taught architecture for decades, led within UoN and the Architectural Association of Kenya, served on the professional registration board and worked as an urban designer on city-scale assignments.

That is a very different biography from simply being “the architect behind Talanta Stadium.”

Talanta is his most visible canvas.