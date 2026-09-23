The new social scene: choosing moments over just events

Because friendship has become part of the experience itself. We do not just attend places; we experience them through the people we bring along.

There was a time when making plans was simple: find the event, buy the ticket and show up. However, Nairobi’s social scene has become a little more demanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look at the conversations around some of the city’s biggest recent experiences. From the energy around Fally Ipupa’s concert to the buzz surrounding Most Wanted, the appeal was never just about who was on the poster.

It was about the atmosphere, the people, the unexpected moments and, most importantly, having a story to tell afterwards.

People want the kind of experience that gives the group chat something to talk about the next morning; the kind that makes the person who stayed home scroll through their feed and think, “I should have gone.”

And that is changing how young Nairobians choose where to spend their weekends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tusker Cider Peaches & Cream event

A big name can get people interested, but increasingly, it is the experience around the name that gets them through the door.

The music matters, but so does the crowd. The venue matters, but so does the atmosphere.

What you eat, what you wear, who you meet and what happens between performances can be just as memorable as the headline act.

A night out often starts days before the actual event. It begins in the WhatsApp group:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Are you going to Peaches and Cream?”

“Who else is coming?”

“What are you wearing?”

“Where are we meeting?”

Because friendship has become part of the experience itself. We do not just attend places; we experience them through the people we bring along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tusker Cider Peaches & Cream event

A great song becomes better when everyone knows the chorus. A spontaneous dance off becomes a story because your friend captured it.

Sometimes, the best part of the night is simply finding the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

The most interesting brand experiences are no longer about putting a logo on a backdrop; they are about adding something to the culture.

Think music moving from an intimate DJ set to a full dancefloor moment, food becoming part of the discovery, personal style becoming part of the spectacle, and brands such as Johnnie Walker bringing their distinctive character into the mix while Tusker Cider adds bold taste and refreshing energy.

Different expressions. Different vibes. But all contributing to the same thing: a night people want to be part of.

Today, the best nights do not end when the music stops. They live on through the videos in your camera roll, the Reel you post on your way home, the outfit someone asks you about and the “you had to be there” stories that circulate the next day.

People want experiences that give them something to feel, capture, share and remember.

Tusker Cider Peaches & Cream event

So, the question is no longer, “Is this event worth going to?”. It is: “What will I miss if I don’t?” And that is exactly what makes Peaches & Cream one to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On September 26, music, culture, style, friendship and brands including Tusker Cider and Johnnie Walker come together for an experience designed for Nairobi’s new social crowd.

If your weekend plans are still being negotiated in the group chat, this might be the one worth settling on.

Because some nights you attend. Others, you become part of the story.