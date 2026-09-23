Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, and the Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs.(Image: Musalia Mudavadi)

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, and the Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs.(Image: Musalia Mudavadi)

Why Kenya is deepening ties with the Solomon Islands in the Pacific

Kenya has formally established diplomatic ties with the Solomon Islands through a Joint Communiqué signed on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York by Musalia Mudavadi (Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary/Foreign Affairs CS) and Rick Nelson Houenipwela (Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade).

Kenya has officially established diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands, marking a significant step in expanding its foreign relations footprint into the Pacific region.

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The agreement was finalized following a bilateral meeting between Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, and the Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Rick Nelson Houenipwela.

Both leaders met on Tuesday, September 22, during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York, where they signed a Joint Communiqué formally launching bilateral ties between the two nations.

A section of the Solomon Islands

Key areas of bilateral cooperation

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In an official statement detailing the milestone, Mudavadi highlighted that the agreement creates a formal framework for both countries to collaborate on key strategic sectors. The primary areas of mutual focus include:

Trade and Investment: Establishing direct channels for economic exchange, creating new commercial opportunities, and opening international markets for businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Blue Economy: Partnering on sustainable marine resource management, fisheries development, and oceanic economic activities a crucial area of shared interest for both coastal and island nations.

Climate Action: Aligning diplomatic efforts to address climate change impacts, environmental conservation, and sustainability challenges that severely affect developing nations and small island states.

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Skills and Knowledge Exchange: Facilitating programs aimed at capacity building, technical sharing, and cross-cultural exchanges, particularly aimed at empowering youth in both nations.

According to Mudavadi, opening this new diplomatic channel is part of a broader foreign policy strategy to diversify Kenya's international partnerships.

The initiative aims to connect Kenyan youth and entrepreneurs to global networks and emerging commercial platforms across the Pacific region.

“For Kenya, stronger Caribbean partnerships can open new markets and connections for our businesses, entrepreneurs and young people while strengthening Africa’s voice on global issues that directly affect our future,” the Prime CS said.

Expanding footprint in the pacific region

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Historically, Kenya’s diplomatic presence in Oceania has been managed through its diplomatic missions in Australia and New Zealand. Specifically, the Kenyan High Commission in Canberra has held accredited oversight for diplomatic relations with various Pacific Island nations.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, and the Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs.(Image: Musalia Mudavadi)

By signing a direct bilateral accord with the Solomon Islands, Kenya formally expands its diplomatic footprint in Oceania, establishing a dedicated relationship outside its existing regional hubs.

This expansion aligns with Kenya's ongoing foreign policy effort to strengthen South-South cooperation and build stronger coalitions among global Southern nations on shared global priorities.

Broader UNGA 81 diplomatic engagement

The establishment of relations with the Solomon Islands formed part of a wider series of high-level diplomatic engagements conducted by Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi on the sidelines of UNGA 81.

During the summit, Mudavadi also held discussions with Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chet Greene.

Their talks focused on expanding Caribbean-African partnerships, deepening trade ties, advancing climate action, and amplifying Africa’s collective voice on pressing international affairs.

Additionally, Mudavadi met with Commonwealth Secretary-General Ayorkor Botchwey to discuss enhancing Kenya's strategic role within the organization.

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Their conversation centered on delivering practical socioeconomic outcomes across Commonwealth member states, including expanding trade and investment, encouraging innovation and skills development for young people, strengthening regional security, and driving sustainable economic development.