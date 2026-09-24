President William Ruto in a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Image: Files)

President William Ruto in a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Image: Files)

Ruto at UNGA 81: Inside the $419 million Kenya - Italy deal for 15 new hospitals

President William Ruto used a UN General Assembly sidelines summit in New York to highlight a $419 million Kenya-Italy healthcare partnership that will develop 15 hospitals across 15 counties, as Kenya seeks to expand specialized care and build a regional medical hub.

Kenya’s healthcare ambitions took a continental turn in New York on Thursday as President William Ruto pointed to a $419 million partnership with Italy and GKSD Group as an example of the kind of investment he wants to attract into Africa.

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The proposal, signed at State House Nairobi earlier this month, provides for 15 hospitals in 15 counties.

Ruto made the announcement while addressing the ECAM Council Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, linking the hospital plan to a broader argument that African countries should move from dependence on development aid towards investment, technology transfer and industrial partnerships.

President William Ruto makes an address at the ECAM Council Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York (Image: Files)

15 hospitals across 15 counties

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The proposed programme comprises 13 Level 5 county referral hospitals and two Level 6 national teaching and referral hospitals.

The plan is being developed by Kenya in partnership with the Italian Government and GKSD Group, a company within the Gruppo San Donato healthcare group.

Kenya's health system places Level 5 hospitals at the secondary referral tier, while Level 6 facilities provide the highest level of care, including highly specialised treatment, medical training and research.

The investment is part of Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa, and GKSD says it will contribute expertise in healthcare engineering, design and construction of complex health infrastructure.

The two sides are expected to work on structuring the financing and then implementing the projects.

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Kenya seeks more hospitals

Ruto used the UNGA platform to frame healthcare as more than a social service, describing it as economic infrastructure.

Workers who cannot access treatment cannot remain productive, while inadequate healthcare capacity can limit a country's ability to develop its workforce and economy.

Kenya's Ministry of Health has already identified hospital capacity and referral systems as areas requiring investment.

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In August, the ministry said it was advancing a separate programme for 13 new 300-bed Level 5 county referral hospitals, with an estimated cost of Sh29 billion.

The facilities are intended to bring specialised services closer to communities and reduce pressure on existing referral hospitals.

That programme is separate from the newly announced Kenya-Italy partnership, but the two initiatives point to the same policy challenge: expanding infrastructure beyond the country's existing referral centres.

President William Ruto shares a moment with Ford Foundation President Heather Gerken on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Image: Files)

Bed shortage

Ruto told the summit that Kenya currently has 12 hospital beds per 10,000 people, compared with a figure of 25 that he cited as a World Health Organization benchmark.

WHO, however, says there is no single global norm for hospital-bed density.

Its data framework notes that bed requirements vary by health system and recommends considering factors including population, geographic distribution, occupancy and the types of services available.

A recent WHO Kenya country strategy places the country's national average inpatient bed density at 13.3 per 10,000, below the country's cited target of 25.

That makes the proposed expansion significant beyond the number of buildings.

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An additional capacity only improves access if the hospitals are properly staffed, equipped and connected to functioning referral networks.

Building a health hub

Ruto's bigger ambition is for Kenya to become a regional centre for specialised healthcare, medical education, research and innovation.

That would require more than new structures.

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The President said the facilities should come with skilled health workers, modern technology, reliable medical supplies, sustainable financing and strong referral networks.

Kenya is already working on a national referral policy aimed at improving coordination between levels of care, patient movement and access to specialised expertise.

The Ministry of Health says the policy is intended to address fragmentation in the referral system and improve continuity of care.

Partnership stage

The $419 million figure should also be understood in context.

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The agreement signed on September 8 was described by GKSD as a letter of intent, setting out the framework for developing the 15-hospital programme.

It is not evidence that all 15 facilities are already financed, under construction or operational.