According to the extradition request, Sancho Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order from the Superior Court.

According to the extradition request, Sancho Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order from the Superior Court.

Kenyan fugitive Sancho Kibutu to be extradited to US over fatal drunk-driving case

Sancho Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order from the Superior Court of the State of California.

Sancho Kibutu, a Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United States, will be extradited to face sentencing over a fatal drunk-driving offence.

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The Director of Public Prosecutions has secured an order for extradition.

Kibutu appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena at the Milimani Law Courts, where he surrendered to the extradition request and indicated his willingness to comply with the court's orders.

DPP Secures Extradition Order for Kenyan Fugitive Wanted in the USA



The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today secured an order for the extradition of a Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United States of America to face sentencing following his conviction over a fatal… pic.twitter.com/MQX9q0PE0O — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) September 25, 2026

Extradition request by United States

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Kibutu was arrested following an extradition request by the governments of the United States and Kenya.

Authorities expect to surrender him to the United States to face sentencing after convicting him of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code, along with three special allegations.

Sancho Kibutu had been on the run

According to the extradition request, Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order from the Superior Court.

The Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, had required him to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.

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Kibutu had evaded justice for close to 13 years before finally being tracked down and arrested.

The ODPP described the successful extradition proceedings as evidence of Kenya's continued role in facilitating international cooperation in the administration of justice.

The cooperation ensures that fugitives wanted to face criminal justice processes are brought before the courts, regardless of how long they manage to evade them.

Wire fraud and cybercrime conspiracy

In August, three Kenyan men faced lengthy prison sentences in the United States after a Nairobi court approved their extradition to answer serious federal charges linked to an alleged wire fraud and cybercrime conspiracy.

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Principal Magistrate P.K. Mutai on Thursday endorsed warrants of arrest issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division against Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa.

U.S. authorities wanted the trio over allegations of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting under American law.

Following the ruling, the court ordered the authorities to detain the three suspects at Industrial Area Prison while they complete the extradition process.