Larry Madowo's 90 minutes UN fundraiser nets billions for education in lower-income countries

The scale of generosity in the room caught even the seasoned journalist off guard.

The scale of generosity in the room caught even the seasoned journalist off guard.

Organisers have earmarked the funds raised to support education across 90 lower-income countries, describing the initiative as a push to ensure no child is left behind.

Larry Madowo moderated a high-stakes fundraiser at the UN General Assembly in New York that pulled in a whopping Sh453 billion in just 90 minutes.

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The CNN broadcaster moderated the session on September 24, and by the end of it, even he was left speechless.

The funds raised are earmarked to support education across 90 lower-income countries, with organisers describing the initiative as a push to ensure no child is left behind.

Larry Madowo moderated a high-stakes fundraiser at the UN General Assembly in New York that pulled in a staggering Sh453 billion in just 90 minutes.

For Madowo, the event carried personal weight.

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Sharing the news on social media, he called it a historic "harambee" and connected it back to his own upbringing.

"My mom was a teacher in rural Kenya, so this historic 'harambee' is personal to me," he wrote.

I hosted an event that raised a modest $3.5 BILLION in 90 minutes at the UN General Assembly in New York! 🤯



It will fund education in 90 lower-income countries so that no child is left behind. My mom was a teacher in rural Kenya so this historic “harambee” is personal to me pic.twitter.com/EOFKmioDNj — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 24, 2026

The scale of generosity in the room caught even the seasoned journalist off guard.

He admitted he had started the session keeping a running count of the donations, but quickly gave up once the numbers became almost impossible to track.

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"In the beginning I was counting, but when someone casually gave $800 million, I threw away the calculator," he wrote.

Madowo also joked that the fundraiser had permanently changed how he'll view similar events back home.

"I fear that this fundraiser that ended with $3.5 billion has ruined harambees forever for me. How can I ever top that?" he quipped.

His post quickly drew a wave of reactions from Kenyans online.

Some expressed pride at seeing a fellow Kenyan moderate an event of that scale on such a global stage.

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Others expressed more scepticism, questioning whether the session's pledges would actually be honoured and how organisations would track the funds after distributing them across 90 countries.

Kenya signs AI deal with Anthropic

During the 81st UNGA, Kenya also sealed a landmark artificial intelligence partnership with American AI giant Anthropic.

The two parties signed a Joint Declaration in New York on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, marking a major step in Kenya's push into the global AI space.

President William Ruto heads Kenya's delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where they reached the deal.

The trip affirmed Kenya's push to boost Africa's voice on peace, development, and digital transformation on the world stage.

𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻



𝖠𝖿𝗍𝖾𝗋 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖼𝗈-𝖼𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇, 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱… pic.twitter.com/xg8SZoqpUN — Amb. Philip, Thigo, MBS (@pthigo) September 23, 2026