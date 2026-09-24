Angola at UNGA 81: Inside President João Lourenço’s push for a digital state

Angola has moved into a higher tier of digital government maturity, with the country’s progress reflecting a broader state reform programme launched and progressively institutionalised under President João Lourenço (Image: Files)

Angola has moved into a higher tier of digital government maturity, with the country’s progress reflecting a broader state reform programme launched and progressively institutionalised under President João Lourenço (Image: Files)

President João Lourenço put Angola’s digital transformation in focus at UNGA 81 in New York, from a $450 million investment programme to digital identity, cybersecurity and AI.

Angola is moving from individual technology projects towards a more integrated digital state, with President João Lourenço using the United Nations General Assembly to outline how technology is being positioned within the country’s wider development agenda.

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The President linked digital transformation to better public services, productivity, inclusion and Africa’s role in shaping global rules around artificial intelligence.

The shift comes as Angola moves into a higher category in the World Bank’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index, rising from Group C to Group B with a score of 0.593, slightly above the reported global average of 0.589.

The indicator measures areas including digital government systems, online services, citizen engagement, governance, skills, data management and security.

President João Lourenço's address at the United Nations General Assembly outlined how AI and digital technology is being positioned within the country’s wider development agenda (Image: CEPRA)

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214 projects form the backbone of the reform

The government’s digital agenda extends beyond moving paperwork online.

In June 2024, the Council of Ministers approved the 2027 Digital Transition Agenda for Public Administration, covering 214 priority projects intended to digitise public services, simplify procedures and reduce the administrative burden on citizens and businesses.

A central part of the programme is interoperability - allowing government institutions to exchange information securely rather than repeatedly asking citizens to submit information already held by the state.

Digitizing an existing process can make bureaucracy faster, but interoperability can change how government systems work together.

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$150 million for public digital infrastructure

Angola is also building the infrastructure required to connect those systems.

In June 2026, the government formalised a $150 million Public Digital Infrastructure Project covering interoperability, digital identity, electronic signatures and the security of government digital services.

It is expected to provide the technological backbone for connecting public information systems, with implementation planned over 12 months.

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The project forms part of a broader digital transformation investment programme valued at about $450 million, including $300 million in World Bank financing and the $150 million public digital infrastructure project.

The government has set 2027 as a target for completing the principal systems.

Digital identity becomes a gateway

Digital identity is one of the key building blocks.

The government’s model is intended to allow citizens and businesses to authenticate themselves across multiple public services rather than maintain separate records and credentials.

Combined with electronic signatures, the system could allow administrative processes to be completed digitally from start to finish.

The effort builds on a 2022 roadmap that included a Single Window for Non-Presential Public Services, designed to bring multiple government services together through digital channels.

President João Lourenço meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York (Image: Files)

Cybersecurity as part of the architecture

As more government information and services move online, cybersecurity becomes part of the infrastructure itself.

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The new public digital infrastructure project includes security, continuity and reliability of electronic government services alongside interoperability and digital identity.

That foundation also becomes important as Angola expands its use of artificial intelligence, which depends on reliable networks, secure computing and access to data.

AI moves from discussion to application

Lourenço's UNGA message places artificial intelligence on top of this broader digital foundation.

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He highlighted potential applications in education, healthcare, agriculture, scientific research, public services and economic productivity, while calling for greater African participation in global discussions on AI governance.

For Angola, the challenge is therefore extending beyond adopting individual AI tools.

The government is building the infrastructure, identity systems, interoperability, security and human capacity required to deploy digital technologies across the state.

The investment is already reaching government operations

The digital push is also appearing in day-to-day public administration.

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In January 2026, Lourenço authorised 8.6 billion kwanzas for Microsoft licences covering the Public Administration, alongside training for public servants and expansion of digital platforms.

Separately, the government has been pursuing the Digital Acceleration Project, supported by proposed World Bank financing of $300 million, with objectives including digital inclusion, improved public services and digital entrepreneurship.

Angola is treating digitalization increasingly as state infrastructure rather than a collection of separate IT projects.

Implementation, is the next agenda.