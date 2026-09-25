Sifuna replaces driver's torched car after deadly Homa Bay Linda Mwananchi rally violence

Edwin Sifuna had promised to replace the car. Linda Mwananchi mobiliser Abbie Zuena confirmed the pledge had been fulfilled.

Edwin Sifuna had promised to replace the car. Linda Mwananchi mobiliser Abbie Zuena confirmed the pledge had been fulfilled.

Steven Otieno's car was torched after armed attackers set upon it during unrest at a Linda Mwananchi rally on 16 August.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has replaced the car of a driver whose vehicle was destroyed during violent clashes at a political rally in Homa Bay last month.

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Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi team made good on the public pledge after the driver’s pledge.

Steven Otieno's Subaru Legacy was torched after armed attackers set upon it during unrest at a Linda Mwananchi rally on 16 August.

Sifuna had promised to replace the car, and on Thursday, 24 September, Linda Mwananchi mobiliser Abbie Zuena confirmed the pledge had been fulfilled.

Today, as committed by H.E. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, he replaced the car that was burnt in Homabay during our Linda Mwananchi Rally in Homabay.



This car was Steve's only source of income, and when the call came to restore back his life to a close normalcy, H.E. answered it.



We can… pic.twitter.com/uJ39qDwVUa — AbbieZuena (@abbiezuena) September 24, 2026

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Sifuna made his commitment on Saturday, 19 September, more than a month after the violence, after reading a newspaper report detailing Otieno's ordeal.

He responded publicly at the time: "We will replace your vehicle, Steven. The Linda Mwananchi team will be in touch."

The car, Otieno's sole source of income, had left him without a livelihood since the attack. Zuena said the senator was moved to act to help restore some normalcy to Otieno's life.

Announcing the handover, Zuena praised Sifuna for standing by his word, noting that the vehicle had been Otieno's only source of income and that the senator had answered the call to help restore his life to normalcy.

She added that while the movement could never fully compensate everyone who lost property or loved ones in the violence, Otieno's case struck a personal chord given his loyalty to the movement.

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Otieno's ordeal began on 16 August, when he was transporting Zuena to the rally as chaos erupted.

He said armed attackers set upon his car as the group departed Homa Bay, during which he was hacked with a machete and robbed of his valuables.

In the aftermath, Otieno said he reached out to Zuena for help, but was instead advised to engage a lawyer so her legal team could handle the matter.

Further attempts to contact her reportedly went unanswered.

He also approached Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for assistance rebuilding his livelihood, but that effort similarly went nowhere.

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Otieno further noted he was never paid for the services he provided on 15 and 16 August.

According to the National Police Service, the Homa Bay clashes left six vehicles torched and at least 46 people injured, as rival factions clashed around the rally.

Several suspects have since been arrested in connection with the violence.