BASATA: Tanzania's no-nonsense arts council that fined Nandy, Harmonize millions over nudity, indecency violations

BASATA ruled that musicians Nandy's outfit and Harmonize's new song Kudos did not conform to Tanzanian moral standards and violated the dignity of listeners and viewers.

BASATA ruled that musicians Nandy's outfit and Harmonize's new song Kudos did not conform to Tanzanian moral standards and violated the dignity of listeners and viewers.

BASATA ruled that the celebrities' outfits and songs did not conform to Tanzanian moral standards and violated the dignity of listeners and viewers.

Tanzania's National Arts Council has come down hard on some of the country's biggest music stars.

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Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa, known as BASATA, issued a public notice detailing a fresh wave of fines and sanctions against several artists and event organisers.

The crackdown is tied to violations of the country's moral and artistic standards.

In a stern notice, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Edward Buganga, named singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga, better known as Nandy, among those found guilty.

Singer Nandy, real name Faustina Charles Mfinanga, during a performance at Miss Universe Tanzania contest.

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Nandy was found guilty of an ethical violation for wearing indecent clothing that violated audience dignity while performing at the Miss Universe 2026 finals, held at Haddypro Hall.

Nandy's see-through Miss Universe Tanzania outfit

Her outfit was a floor-length white piece made from sheer, lace-like beaded fabric that gave the illusion of a bare body underneath.

She paired it with a dramatic feathered cape flowing to the floor, a high beaded collar, and white heels trimmed with fur pom-poms.

It was that see-through fabric that reportedly caught BASATA's attention as a breach of the country's moral and artistic standards.

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Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa, commonly known as BASATA, is Tanzania's national arts council.

It was established in 1984 through government legislation, specifically the National Arts Council Act No. 23 of 1984.

To her credit, Nandy didn't fight the ruling.

She admitted the violation and paid a fine of Tsh 3,000,000, roughly KES 147,996, in full.

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Nandy has now been cleared to resume her artistic activities, though BASATA made clear she remains under supervision going forward.

Nandy wasn't the only artist to feel BASATA's wrath this time around.

Harmonize, music director penalties for Kudos video

Singer Rajab Abdulkahali, known as Harmonize, was found guilty of an ethical violation over the video for his song "Kudos".

BASATA ruled that the new song did not conform to Tanzanian moral standards and violated the dignity of listeners and viewers.

Unlike Nandy, Harmonize as at the time of publishing, had offered no defence or alternative explanation by the time the ruling was made.

BASATA ordered him to take down the "Kudos" video from all his social media platforms, pay a fine of Tsh 5,000,000, about KES 246,660, within 14 days, and cease all artistic activities until he complies with the ruling.

The video's director, Kennedy David Sanga, was also found guilty of an ethical violation for directing content that breached the country's moral standards.

He received the same penalty as Harmonize: take down the video, pay Tsh 5,000,000 within 14 days, and halt all artistic activities until compliance is confirmed.

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Event organisers caught BASATA crackdown

BASATA's sweep didn't stop with the performers.

Avil Contractors Company Ltd, organisers of the Miss Grand Tanzania pageant, were found to have run the event without securing the required event permit from BASATA.

Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa, known as BASATA, issued a public notice detailing a fresh wave of fines and sanctions against several artists and event organisers.

They were notified of the violation on August 12, 2026, and given 21 days to respond, but allegedly failed to do so.

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They were ordered to pay a fine of Tsh 3,000,000 within 14 days and to cease all artistic activities until they comply.

Miss Universe Tanzania pageant

Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, organisers of the Miss Universe Tanzania pageant, were found to have allowed the ethical violation involving Nandy's outfit to occur on their watch.

They were ordered to pay a fine of Tsh 3,000,000 within 14 days and issued a strong warning to exercise greater care when running future artistic events.

BASATA appealed to artists and arts stakeholders across Tanzania to comply with the country's laws, regulations, guidelines and ethics when carrying out artistic work.

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Pattern of crackdowns

This isn't the first time BASATA and Tanzania's wider cultural authorities have taken a firm stance against artists.

In March 2024, singer Zuchu was banned from performing in Zanzibar for six months and fined Tsh 1 million after a show authorities said breached local cultural norms and lacked proper registration.

She was also required to issue a public apology. That action came from BASSFU, Zanzibar's separate cultural authority, not BASATA, which governs mainland Tanzania.

Nay wa Mitego run-ins with BASATA

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Rapper Nay wa Mitego has also had multiple run-ins with BASATA. The council brought four charges against him over his song "Nitasema," accusing him of provoking dissent and disrespecting national leadership.

Rapper Nay wa Mitego has had multiple run-ins with BASATA.

His earlier songs "Amkeni" and "Pale Kati" were also banned, with "Pale Kati" carrying an indefinite ban alongside a Tsh 1 million fine.

In 2023, artists Whozu, Mbosso and Billnass faced a joint ban after their "Ameyatimba" remix video was accused of glorifying rape and sodomy.