Ghanaian entrepreneur sets sights on Kenya’s interior design market

The immediate focus remains establishing the Kenyan operation, developing local partnerships and understanding the country's interior finishing and property market

Ghanaian entrepreneur Basil David Anthony is expanding his interior finishing business into Kenya, marking a new phase in his plans to grow the company beyond its home market in Ghana.

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Anthony, the CEO of Modern Floors & Walls, has been making business trips across East Africa, including Kenya and Uganda, as he explores opportunities in the region's construction, property and interior design markets.

The expansion comes after the company established an international procurement and sourcing hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which Anthony says has helped position the business for growth beyond Ghana.

“We started by building the business in Ghana, but the vision was never to remain in one market,” says Basil.

“Establishing our presence in Dubai gave us an international platform to strengthen procurement and sourcing. Kenya is now the next big step in that journey.”

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Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of Modern Floors & Walls Basil David Anthony

From Ghana to Dubai and now Kenya

Anthony built Modern Floors & Walls in Ghana before expanding its international operations through Dubai.

His new focus is Kenya, where the company plans to work with local players in the construction and interior design sectors rather than immediately pursuing a wider regional rollout.

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The entrepreneur has also built a public profile around youth development initiatives, including Africa's Next Young Millionaire, alongside his business activities and philanthropic work.

He has been described as one of Africa's emerging young business leaders, with his activities spanning entrepreneurship, interior design and youth-focused initiatives.

Products targeting Kenya's property market

Modern Floors & Walls is entering Kenya with a range of interior finishing products aimed at homeowners, interior designers, real estate developers, architects and commercial property operators.

Among the products being introduced are SPC waterproof flooring, designed to provide wood- and stone-style finishes while offering resistance to moisture and heavy foot traffic.

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The company is also bringing 3D SPC wall panels, which are intended for decorative applications in residential and commercial spaces, including living rooms, offices and lounges.

Its offering also includes carpet tiles and commercial finishes targeting office environments, studios and other contemporary commercial spaces.

Why Kenya is the next market

Anthony's expansion strategy focuses on establishing relationships with Kenyan professionals and businesses involved in the property and construction ecosystem.

Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of Modern Floors & Walls Basil David Anthony

The company plans to work with architects, installers, contractors and interior décor influencers as it develops its presence in the country.

Anthony said the company does not view Africa as a single market and intends to adapt its approach to individual countries.

“Africa is a massive market, but you cannot build an African multinational by treating it as a monolith,” Basil notes.

“Our approach in Kenya is simple: enter, learn, collaborate, and empower local talent while bringing world-class finishing products to the market.”

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Building a regional business

The Kenya expansion forms part of Anthony's effort to develop an African business with international sourcing capabilities.