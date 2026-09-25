Lupita Nyong'o joins Bien, Chiki Kuruka as investors in basketball club Nairobi City Thunder

Lupita Nyong'o becomes the latest high-profile name to back the basketball club after Bien and Chiki Kuruka.

Lupita Nyong'o becomes the latest high-profile name to back the basketball club after Bien and Chiki Kuruka.

Lupita Nyong'o becomes the latest high-profile name to back the basketball club.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has joined musician Bien-Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki Kuruka as investors in Nairobi City Thunder.

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Lupita becomes the latest high-profile name to back the basketball club.

The A-list actress, famed for films including 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther announced her role in a joint Instagram post with the club.

Lupita Nyong'o Nairobi City Thunder investor

Rocking a Nairobi City Thunder branded bomber jacket, she proudly stated her recent investment.

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Lupita Nyong'o is the latest high profile celebrity to invest in Nairobi City Thunders basketball club.

"Taking a tunnel walk to celebrate that I'm an investor in the Nairobi City Thunder. The Nairobi City Thunder are the first Kenyan team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League, and I'm pumped and proud to be behind them. Twende!" she wrote.

She also expressed excitement ahead of the start of the Kenya National Basketball League Finals.

Bien Chiki Kuruka Nairobi City Thunder

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Her announcement comes shortly after former Sauti Sol star Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka joined the club's ownership group, moving from fans of the team to official club ambassadors and equity investors.

Bien shared his own excitement on social media following the move.

"I've loved basketball my whole life. And I've loved Kenya my whole life. @nairobicity_thunder is both of those things in one jersey. This is bigger than sport. Ni culture. Ni pride. It's showing the world that Kenya belongs in every conversation on every stage. Anyway.. My enemies are suffering cause The ALUSA's are now shareholders," he wrote.

Nairobi City Thunder confirmed the partnership, welcoming Bien as both a brand ambassador and shareholder in the franchise.

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Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka are investors in Nairobi City Thunders basketball club.

The club has been on a historic run in recent years.

Nairobi City Thunder Basketball Africa League

Nairobi City Thunder became the first Kenyan basketball team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League in late 2024, a milestone achieved after a 72-62 victory over Uganda's City Oilers at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The team went on to secure back-to-back BAL qualifications by winning the East Division Elite 16, defeating South Africa's Johannesburg Giants 94-84 in the Elite 16 final in Nairobi, securing their spot in the 2026 BAL season.

Domestically, Nairobi City Thunder have also claimed multiple Kenyan Basketball Federation Premier League titles, with unbeaten seasons under head coach Bradley Ibs.