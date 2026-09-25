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High Court orders former County Lands official to forfeit Sh426 million in unexplained wealth

Ndunyu Joseph 11:13 - 25 September 2026
A file image of Milimani Law Court
An 11-year EACC probe uncovered Sh771.89 million in total accumulated assets, comprising Sh467.76 million in account transactions, Sh287.51 million in real estate, Sh20.06 million in motor vehicles, and Sh4.26 million in cash
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The High Court in Nairobi issued a major forfeiture order on September 18, against a former Kilifi Principal Land Registrar, instructing him, along with his wife and associated family entities, to surrender Sh426.85 million in unexplained assets.

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The ruling comes after a comprehensive recovery lawsuit brought forward by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which demonstrated a severe disproportion between the former official’s legitimate, known income and the extensive wealth accumulated by his family during his tenure.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders for the forfeiture to the Government of Kenya of assets worth sh426,851,982.04 held by former Kilifi Principal Land Registrar, his wife, and companies associated with the family,” EACC wrote in a statement on Friday, September 25.

EACC Integrity Centre Headquarters
EACC Integrity Centre Headquarters

Key details of the EACC investigation

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According to official court documents and a public statement released by the EACC, the anti-graft agency conducted an extensive probe spanning an 11-year investigation period between January 2013 and March 2024.

During this timeframe, investigators mapped out financial transactions and asset acquisitions linked to the former registrar totaling Sh771.89 million in cumulative value.

The overall figure analyzed by EACC investigators comprised several major components:

Financial accounts: Over Sh467.76 million moved through various bank and mobile money accounts.

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Real Estate holdings:Landed properties valued at Sh287.51 million.

Motor vehicles: Vehicles worth an estimated Sh20.06 million.

Cash holdings: Cash totaling Sh4.26 million seized directly during physical searches.

During court proceedings, the former land official and his co-defendants were able to satisfactorily prove legitimate sources for assets valued at Sh58.17 million.

Additionally, the court took into account assets acquired before the 2013–2024 investigation window, explicitly excluding those earlier acquisitions from the forfeiture action.

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The remaining balance of the accumulated wealth, however, could not be justified against the official's public salary, which grew modestly from a gross monthly income of Sh69,660 in 2013 to Sh115,630 in 2024.

Breakdown of forfeited wealth

Following the judgment delivered on September 18,the High Court determined that assets amounting to Sh426,851,982.04 constituted unexplained wealth and ordered them forfeited to the state.

The specific breakdown of the assets slated for forfeiture includes:

Bank and Mobile money balances: Cash and electronic fund balances totaling Sh233.58 million held across multiple bank and mobile money accounts.

Real Estate Properties: A portfolio of 11 distinct properties valued at Sh177.11 million. This includes an apartment block, a penthouse, a hotel, and multiple prime parcels of land distributed across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Thika.

Motor Vehicles: A fleet of motor vehicles valued at approximately Sh11.9 million.

Anti-corruption crive at the Coast

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This high-value forfeiture order marks a significant milestone in the EACC’s ongoing crackdown on public corruption and land-grabbing schemes, particularly along the Coast region.

Prior to this ruling, the commission had executed targeted operations to reclaim public lands in the coastal belt, including successfully retrieving unlawfully allocated properties valued at Sh100 million that had been illegally transferred to private entities through improper 99-year leases.

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