Audible voices in the undated video plead with the man, identified as Baba Wanja, to stop the savage attack.

Audible voices in the undated video plead with the man, identified as Baba Wanja, to stop the savage attack.

Outrage as video of Kamakis woman being savagely assaulted goes viral

The video, lasting 49 seconds, shows the man pinning the victim to the ground as he slaps, punches, pulls her hair, and kicks her.

A video showing a woman being brutally assaulted has gone viral on social media, angering Kenyans.

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The clip that has spread online has seen Kenyans calling on the police to arrest the man responsible for the violence and charge him.

The video, lasting 49 seconds, shows the man pinning the victim to the ground as he slaps, punches, pulls her hair, and kicks her.

Audible voices in the undated video plead with the man, identified as Baba Wanja, to stop the savage attack.

Baba Wambui hajui sheria huyu . This happened around Kamakis area . pic.twitter.com/NWYj1mSkoJ — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) September 28, 2026

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Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to act fast and arrest the perpetrator.

He posted, "@DCI_Kenya arrest."

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, who cited a family source, the woman being beaten is a cousin of the woman who attempts to intervene and save the woman.

However, she was allegedly heavily inebriated to save the other woman from the severe beating.

The video was reportedly recorded by the couple's house help, who has said she feared being attacked as well.

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In an update, Muthiora disclosed that the police had arrested the perpetrator and was awaiting arraignment in court.

In a separate case that has also drawn public attention, a man arrested on the same night as Eric Otieno has described what happened in the Kitengela Police Station cell before the Kenyan-American's death.

On the night of September 18, authorities arrested Eric, known to friends as Jay, along with two companions as the group left a nightclub. He allegedly died in the station cells shortly afterwards.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

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The man, named as Mwenda, said everyone in the cell was lying down when he began hearing loud convulsions and noises coming from Eric, who was right next to him.

He added that those in the cell tried desperately to alert officers as Eric's condition worsened, but help did not arrive quickly enough.

Eric's family claims that he did not commit any offence when the police arrested him.

They also claim that the officers on duty received warnings about his worsening condition but failed to respond urgently. Eric was a father of two.

A postmortem examination on Saturday found no external injuries consistent with physical assault.