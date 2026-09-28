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"Wantam" chants drown Karen Nyamu's speech at Natalie Githinji's endometriosis event

Tunoi Kevin 07:30 - 28 September 2026
Karen Nyamu pointed out that she was the only female politician who had pushed for legislation touching on endometriosis and women's health.
Thousands of attendees jeered at Karen Nyamu and shouted political slogans, interrupting her address.
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Chants of "Wantam" broke out, drowning out Senator Karen Nyamu mid-speech at Natalie Githinji's Endometriosis Warriors (N.E.W) awareness event.

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The senator had taken the stage at the free-entry concert and advocacy rally, held at the KICC Comesa Grounds on Sunday, when sections of the crowd began heckling her.

Despite the chants, Nyamu pushed through her address, steering the conversation back to endometriosis advocacy and referencing parliamentary processes tied to the issue.

She pointed out that she was the only female politician who had pushed for legislation touching on endometriosis and women's health.

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"Mimi ndio nawapigania bungeni," she stated firmly, lashing out at the wantam chanters in the crowd.

She went on to tell the crowd that she had given notice to move a motion on the issue on September 10, describing the scale of the problem as affecting up to 40 million women.

"We are left to bring this issue to Parliament," she said, adding that a new government had helped bring the matter before standards bodies.

Natalie Githinji organised the N.E.W awareness event as a platform to bring public attention to endometriosis, a condition that affects millions of women across the world but remains widely misunderstood and underdiagnosed in Kenya.

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Natalie Githinji
Natalie Githinji

In August, media personality Natalie Githinji underwent surgery after a severe endometriosis flare-up.

Her close friend and co-host, Laura Mbatha, posted a message on Natalie's Instagram story detailing her current health status and the medical procedure on social media.

"Hey Guys, Natalie just underwent surgery, went in at 2pm and is currently in the ICU under observation. I will share more updates as I get them," Laura posted.

The social media post by Laura included a photo of Natalie sitting up in a hospital bed wearing striped pajamas, shortly before she underwent the emergency surgical procedure.

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Natalie Githinji shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure.
Natalie Githinji shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure.

Reproductive health advocate and media personality Janet Mbugua used Natalie’s hospitalisation to highlight the systemic gaps in women's healthcare and medical research.

"Natalie Githinji was rushed to hospital this month for an endometriosis flare up. 190 million women and girls live with this condition worldwide, yet research and data on it remain thin, especially here in Africa. Maybe it’s time we stopped treating women’s pain as background noise and started funding the answers!"
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