TikTok sensation Patrick Mbacio dies: His rise to fame, health challenges & final days

The TikToker was found dead days after appealing for help amid health struggles

The Kenyan online community has been plunged into mourning following the death of viral TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known online as 'Patrick The Truth', whose vibrant presence and memorable online moments had endeared him to thousands of social media users.

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Patrick was found dead inside his house in Nakuru, with News of his death spreading on social media on Sunday, September 27, 2026 and sending a wave of grief through the online space, with friends, fellow content creators and followers mourning the beloved personality.

His death came days after he opened up on the health challenges he was facing and appealed for financial assistance from his followers, friends and acquaintances.

TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known online as 'Patrick The Truth'

He also stated that he had noted a change in how people interacted with him after a period in hospital and urged those around him not to be afraid.

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“Sugar levels, blood pressure and diabetes should not scare one from coming near me,” he said.

According to him, people would pass by his house to wash his clothes but all this changed after the hospitalisation.

“When I had not gone to hospital, they were asking me whether I had clothes that needed to be washed or house chores. But when I was admitted to hospital and later discharged very thin, none of these women agreed to wash my clothes or even get near me.” He added.

Inside Patrick Mbacio’s final days

Approximately two days before his body was found, Patrick had what would turn out to be his final interaction with his followers online, and was seen at a live event.

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TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known online as 'Patrick The Truth'

Neighbours became concerned with his prolonged absence and broke into his home where they found his lifeless body.

Rise to fame & content on TikTok

Mbacio became an internet sensation shortly after joining Kenya’s vibrant digital culture, amassing thousands of followers on TikTok.

From humorous dance videos, livestreams and relationship-themed content that frequently sparked conversations among Kenyan social media users, Mbacio curved a niche for himself in the digital space.

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He boldly shared his lived experiences, sparking controversy while also inspiring others to reflect on the choices they make in life.

Much of his content was filmed inside his humble abode-a bedsitter with coats handing on the walls and a bed covered with a blue sheet.

TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known online as 'Patrick The Truth'

He at one point during his live sessions threw an open invite to all the women who had ever visited his humble abode that they shall forever remain welcome.