Sifuna named Linda Mwananchi presidential candidate: Roadmap in 2027 showdown

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

What awaits Sifuna after Linda Mwananchi endorsed him for the 2027 presidential race.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has secured the endorsement of Linda Mwananchi as the movement’s presidential candidate, bringing him a step closer to a possible showdown with President William Ruto and other aspirants at the ballot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the endorsement, Sifuna, who was also unveiled as the outfit’s leader, has his job well cut out.

A statement released after the Linda Mwananchi retreat that was attended by all the principals, outlined some of the next steps for the youthful politician.

Sifuna to unveil political party in early October

After securing the endorsement of his colleagues, the next task is unveiling the party on whose ticket he will run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Linda Mwananchi Principals after the retreat on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

A statement released after the retreat indicated that the Nairobi Senator will unveil the unveiling of the party in early October with the principals expected to grace the occasion as a show of solidarity and in line with their resolve to back him for the top seat.

His allies have in the recent past exuded confidence that the youthful politician has a political vehicle after a flurry of activities which saw Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino unveil his The Mwananchi Party, with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance rebranding to The Ukombozi Alliance.

Running mate, key Posts: What coalition talks could decide

According to the statement released by Linda Mwananchi on Saturday, September 26, Sifuna’s 2027 strategy is expected to centre on consultations with opposition leaders and negotiations over a broader coalition, rather than relying on Linda Mwananchi alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will lead his team in crafting a coalition with like-minded parties that share the outfit's commitment to the people of Kenya.

The negotiations are likely to cover the presidential ticket, running mate, parliamentary leadership, Cabinet representation and other senior government appointments, subject to agreement among participating parties.

It is at this point that it will be known whether Sifuna will be on the ballot, either as a presidential candidate or running mate or if he will settle for any other slot in the arrangement.

With the united opposition having made it clear that the easiest way to send President Ruto home is by having a single candidate backed by all this will be a decisive moment that will shape Kenyan politics beyond 2027 elections.

Policy blueprint & priority areas

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond coalition-building and consultations with other political leaders, Sifuna’s 2027 campaign will also need to develop a comprehensive manifesto outlining what a government under his leadership would seek to deliver.

This is likely to be shaped through consultations with economists, constitutional and governance experts, policy specialists, business leaders, young professionals and representatives of different sectors and stakeholders.

The manifesto will translate the coalition’s political agenda into specific proposals addressing specific areas such as the economy, cost of living, jobs, healthcare, education, agriculture, housing, infrastructure and governance with measurable targets, timelines and proposed mechanisms for implementation.

Nationwide network, rallies, digital campaigns and funds

The 2027 election is proving to be hotly contested, and any candidate hoping to win must build a nationwide campaign network extending from the national leadership to counties, constituencies and wards.

Given Kenya's history of expensive electoral campaigns, Sifuna and the coalition he will end up being part of must mobilise funds from lawful sources to finance rallies, transport, campaign offices, communications, advertising, polling and grassroots mobilisation.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The campaign will also include digital platforms, volunteer networks and direct engagement with voters.

With the endorsement secured, Sifuna now faces the bigger test of turning the political momentum into a formidable nationwide campaign.