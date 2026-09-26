Sifuna, Babu Owino & Linda Mwananchi principals close ranks after weeks of tension

Sifuna, Babu Owino & other Linda Mwananchi principals renew commitment with assurance to supporters after weeks of tension, which saw cracks emerge as supporters clashed online.

After weeks of tension that threatened to split the Linda Mwananchi political formation, with rival factions emerging and supporters allied to various politicians in the outfit clashing online, Edwin Sifuna teamed up with the leaders in the outfit in a powerful show of unity with an assurance to their supporters.

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The meeting held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, brought together several leaders, including Babu Owino, Boni Khalwale, Godfrey Osotsi, Richard Onyonka, and Caroli Omondi.

Others who attended the meeting include former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, George Natembeya, and Anthony Kibagendi.

Linda Mwananchi Principals after the retreat on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The Nairobi Senator provided an update on his social media platforms, promising his supporters that better times lie ahead.

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What Sifuna, Babu Owino said after Linda Mwananchi meeting

Without delving into the detail, Sifuna noted that although the meeting ended late, it ended on a very good note, signalling renewed commitment to the goal shared by the principals.

“Linda Mwananchi retreat imeisha late lakini imeisha mzuri. Always a pleasure being in the company of these great leaders! Mbele kuzuri sana!” Sifuna stated.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, who was among those who took part in the meeting, also provided an update that captured their renewed commitment.

Hinting at the objective of the meeting, the lawmaker emphasised that achieving their common objective of sending President William Ruto home and forming the next government requires unity, coordination and a willingness to work together.

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Linda Mwananchi Principals after the retreat on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Today, we held a successful meeting with the Linda Mwananchi Principals to consolidate our bases, strengthen our cooperation, and reaffirm our shared commitment to working together.

We agreed that achieving our common political objective requires unity, coordination, and a willingness to work together. By bringing our respective strengths and networks together, we can build a stronger and more united movement for the journey ahead.

Resolutions made at the meeting

According to a statement released by Linda Mwananchi after the meeting, the leaders resolved to move forward together, united by a common purpose of answering the call of Kenyans seeking better governance and rescuing our country from the grave failures of the current administration.

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The leaders resolved that Sifuna will be its presidential candidate and leader, with the Nairobi Senator set to unveil the party on whose ticket he will run.

H.E. Edwin Watenya Sifuna is our leader and Presidential Candidate. In early October, H.E. Edwin Watenya Sifuna will lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he will run.

The statement also assured Linda Mwananchi supporters that the outfit remains united and focused on the work ahead and will build a coalition with other parties that share its commitment to the people of Kenya.

Eyes on Sifuna as realignments take shape

The unity of the opposition and their resolve to capture power in 2027 elections came under heavy turbulence with the race to register parties and unveil new alliances exposing the cracks.

Babu Owinon has since unveiled The Mwananchi Party, with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance rebranding to the Ukombozi Alliance and coalescing around Kalonzo Musyoka.

Linda Mwananchi Principals after the retreat on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The realignments saw focus shift to Sifuna with anticipation building that he would announce his political home in the coming days.