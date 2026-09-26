File image of State House, the official resident of the Head of State

File image of State House, the official resident of the Head of State

Meet the women behind the men leading the 2027 presidential race

The women who could be Kenya’s First Lady in 2027: Their careers, education & public lives

Kenya’s 2027 presidential race is already turning the spotlight beyond the men seeking State House and onto the women who could find themselves stepping into one of the country’s most visible public roles.

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Recent opinion polls have repeatedly placed President William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i and Edwin Sifuna among the leading contenders

With the election still ahead and voter preferences remaining fluid, the title is far from decided as the polls capture the political mood at particular moments, not the eventual result.

As the men face off in what is promising to be a fierce and bruising political battle, a parallel question has emerged: who are the women who could become Kenya’s First Lady after the 2027 election?

Rachel Ruto: From the classroom to the centre of Kenya’s public life

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Rachel Ruto became Kenya’s First Lady in 2022 and a victory for President William Ruto in 2027 presidential election will see her retain the position for another five years while a loss for the incumbent will see her exit and join former First Ladies.

First Lady Rachel Ruto

Although her early professional identity was that of a teacher, her public profile and influence extend beyond her background as a trained teacher.

Her public work has focused heavily on women’s economic empowerment, children and clean cooking.

She is the founder of Mama Doing Good, an organisation focused on improving the welfare and economic wellbeing of women, children and vulnerable people.

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She is also a pioneer of the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) an initiative formed to champion women’s economic empowerment.

Pauline Musyoka: The banker behind Kalonzo

While Kalonzo Musyoka has spent decades at the centre of Kenyan politics, rising to the level of Kenya’s Vice President, Pauline has generally maintained a low public profile.

Her journey with Kalonzo began in 1972 when they met at a Christian conference held at Meru School.

Kalonzo who was in form five at the time was swept off his feet by Pauline who was a form two student at Mlango Girls High School.

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File image of Kalonzo Musyoka with his wife Pauline

They tied the knot in 1985, marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership with their union blessed with four children.

Her public image largely been shaped by her professional background, family philanthropy and a preference for privacy.

Among her most visible personal advocacy and initiatives is her involvement in the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation where she has been listed as a trustee and chairperson.

The foundation has been associated with education and community-support programmes, including scholarships and assistance for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Didi Wamukoya: The environmental lawyer fighting wildlife crime

Edwin Sifuna has emerged as one of the most visible political figures whose name surfaces frequently in the 2027 race, putting his wife, Didi Wamukoya, among the women who could become Kenya’s next First Lady.

She is an alumna of the University of Nairobi and holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master's degree in Environmental Law from the same institution.

She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a postgraduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law.

Unlike her husband, she generally maintains a low public profile and has concentrated her career on law, conservation and wildlife protection.

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Her decorated profile has seen her work at the Kenya Wildlife Service and the African Wildlife Foundation.

Didi’s journey with Sifuna dates back to when they were still students, with reports indicating that they met while at the University of Nairobi and walked down the aisle in 2015.

How victory for Matiang'i in 2027 presidential election could change liffe for his wife

Fred Matiang’i’s wife has maintained a low public profile, rarely appearing in the media despite her husband’s prominent career in public service and government.

She rarely appears at public events, with the wedding of her daughter Wendy Bochere Okong'o being one of the few times that she stepped out.

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Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i (in suit) looks on as his wife shakes hands with former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the wedding of his daughter, Wendy