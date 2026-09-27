Kenya’s influencer politics: How digital creators are shaping 2027 race & narratives

Inside Kenya’s 2027 digital campaigns: How influencers, celebrities & content creators are shaping political narratives

Kenya’s 2027 election campaigns are taking shape in an increasingly digital political landscape, where rallies and roadside billboards are sharing attention with TikTok videos, Instagram posts, YouTube interviews and influencer-driven conversations and posts on Facebook.

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Digital content creators, celebrities and social media personalities are becoming an increasingly visible part of political outreach, offering politicians access to large and highly engaged audiences, particularly among younger voters.

From entertainers and comedians to lifestyle influencers and online commentators, these public figures are helping political messages travel beyond traditional campaign platforms and into the everyday digital spaces where millions of Kenyans spend their time.

As the race towards the 2027 General Election gathers momentum, the growing involvement of these personalities is also raising questions about the changing nature of political campaigning, the influence of celebrity endorsements, paid political content and the ability of social media to shape public conversations and voter perceptions.

Battle shifts from mainstream to social media

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A digital content creator interviewed by this writer for the purposes of this publication stated that political players who are disgruntled with mainstream media coverage are especially turning to digital content creators, influencers and celebrities to push their brands and political messages.

A person overwhelmed by social media

The content creator who has worked on “projects” for one of the leading formations in the 2027 race stated that the operations are coordinated by a well-known political figure in the digital space.

He recounted that a popular figure reached out to him through proxies after its political side was not impressed with the coverage of some mainstream media houses and sought his help (alongside others) to engage Kenyans through digital spaces.

He contends that with an established following and greater autonomy over the content churned out, influencers, content creators and celebrities became the next frontier in the 2027 battle as the side sought to match the coverage enjoyed by its rivals and convince voters to back the side.

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“I have worked on some sponsored projects in the past, and I know of some colleagues who are currently engaged in the same. Our work is simple: Control the narrative, paint the formation in good light and provide positive coverage of its initiatives by weaving them into content, or sometimes being forthright and taking a position,” he said.

He compared the operation to a production line in a huge factory with the narrative provided by operative on one end, packaged into content and churned out to Kenyans on social media in a coordinated fashion.

Why some content creators are an easy target

While the established media houses have firm editorial policies and code of conduct to ensure fair, balanced and accurate coverage, most influencers and content creators lack the same and largely operate without structure, making it easy for political players to push their narratives.

Once you get into a deal, the assignment is simple: You weave narratives that project the formation in good light and sometimes what to post or content ideas are relayed through an established hierarchy.

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He added that while some content creators and influencers are genuinely exercising their democratic rights, it is difficult to know who is on the payroll and who is not.

File image of a phone screen displaying social media icons

It becomes difficult to differentiate when one is simply exercising their democratic right or whether their stand is motivated by monetary gain and the prospects of future partnerships should the side they are supporting win the election.

Weaving political narratives to influence choices

He cautioned Kenyans to be cautious and not allow their political choices to be informed by the content they consume, adding that some content creators are simply in it for the money with little regard for how their content could shape choices.

I sometimes pity the public who allow their choices to be informed by what the celebrities they follow post; some are simply in it for the money, with little care for what becomes of the country beyond the 2027 election.

But there are also those who are driven by values and simply decline to support or push certain narratives. In fact, before one is approached for an assignment, some “vetting” happens. Contact is sometimes initiated through referrals or proxies to reduce the risk of it backfiring.

The growing role of digital content creators, influencers and celebrities is reshaping how political campaigns are likely to engage Kenyan voters ahead of the 2027 General Election, with millions of Kenyans consuming political information through social media.

However, the rise of influencer-driven political messaging also presents questions about transparency, accountability and the distinction between personal political expression and sponsored content.