A screengrab image of the video recorded inside the lecture hall as the lecturer campaigned for Rutto's re-election and warned the students

A screengrab image of the video recorded inside the lecture hall as the lecturer campaigned for Rutto's re-election and warned the students

New twist in saga of lecturer who made pro-Ruto remarks & threats to students in viral video

What was meant to be a routine class session took a political turn with the part-time lecturer campaigning for Ruto’s re-election in the lecture hall and threatening students.

A University of Eldoret lecturer has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after a viral classroom video showing him campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election took an unexpected turn.

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The lecturer’s remarks, including a warning to students if Ruto loses the 2027 election, have now prompted the university to initiate disciplinary action with detectives also investigate the matter.

How the interaction unfolded

His interaction with the students was captured in an undated video which went viral, with reports indicating that the incident happened on September 24, 2026.

What was meant to be a routine class session took a political angle with the part-time lecturer openly campaigning for President Ruto’s re-election in the lecture hall.

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“Take from by September when you’re in third year, the President will be who, Daktari, isn’t it? So prepare yourselves. Kama mnataka kuenda kukata miti, enda kata miti Mount Kenya, sio Sugoi this time. We are ruling for two terms…” the lecturer said.

A screengrab image of the video recorded inside the lecture hall as the lecturer campaigned for Rutto's re-election and warned the students

Seeking to have the input of his students in his solo campaign effort and expecting a response aligned with his political stand, the lecturer exuded confidence, telling his students that anyone who believes that Ruto will be a one-term president is simply lying.

“So usidanganywe, Ruto ni one term. Your MCA is one term, your MP is one term, your Senator is one term. But mark the day this man will go for…” he continued, expecting the students to provide a chorus answer that Ruto will go for two terms, but the learners gave a response contrary to his expectation.

“One term…” the students responded.

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This response appears to have escalated issues, with the lecturer taking it a step further and threatening his students not to return to the institution should the incumbent fail to defend his seat.

According to him, every student in the lecture hall would have to transfer to a university in their home area should Ruto fail to secure a second term.

“Akienda one term usikuje hii University. Get a university at your home. Kama uko Western enda Masinde Muliro, kama uko Mount Kenya enda Meru, Dedan Kimathi. Don’t stay in this... Wacha tusome na watoto wetu kwa University yetu," he continued.

University of Eldoret takes action as detectives move in

University of Eldoret issued a statement distancing itself from the remarks attributed to the lecturer, noting that they do not represent, reflect, or in any way constitute the position, policy, or official views of the institution.

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“The University wishes to state that the utterances attributed to the said lecturer do not represent, reflect, or in any way constitute the position, policy, or official views of the University of Eldoret," UoE stated.

University of Eldoret administration block

The statement also confirmed that immediate and appropriate disciplinary action has been instituted against the lecturer, in accordance with applicable university policies, regulations, and principles of due process.

“The University has instituted immediate and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable University policies, regulations, and principles of due process," the statement added.