File image of a political rally convened by the oposition in Kenya

File image of a political rally convened by the oposition in Kenya

Political dynasties unleash the next generation in 2027 race as new ones emerge

Meet 6 sons & daughters of political heavyweights seeking elective seats in 2027

Kenya’s 2027 General Election is shaping up to be more than a contest between the country’s established political heavyweights, with a new generation of political families preparing to step into the electoral arena.

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Sons and daughters of prominent politicians are increasingly positioning themselves for elective seats, bringing familiar surnames, established political networks and family legacies into a new election cycle.

From the Mudavadi and Malala families to the Odingas, Gumos and Sonkos, the emerging candidates are seeking to carve out their own political identities while drawing attention to the influence of their family backgrounds.

Some are making their first attempts at elective office, while others are returning to races they previously contested, setting the stage for a 2027 election in which political legacies will meet generational transition.

Given the dynamic nature of politics and associated processes such as party primaries, some are likely not to make it to the ballot, but for now, here are some sons and daughter of prominent political families in the race.

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Mudavadi family: Another generation enters the race

For Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s family, 2027 will be a time for another generation to make its debut in elective politics, with his son Moses Budamba Mudavadi keen on clinching the Westlands Parliamentary seat.

Budamba who intends to contest on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket will most likely benefit from the political experience of his father who has mastered the political landscape in the country and has served in three different governments with established networks from across the political divide.

Family and friends, including President William Ruto and first lady Mama Rachel Ruto pose for a photo with Moses Mudavadi and his bride, Qillian Saiya on their wedding day

Even as Budamba steps in, ready join his father to carry on with the family’s legacy, his father remains active in politics and a key pillar in President William Ruto’s re-election and has not given any indication of hanging his boots just yet.

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Cleophas Malala prepares for battle royale as son makes debut

In Kakamega County, Cleophas Malala’s family is staking its claim in politics with his son Leon Major Malala firmly in the 2027 race, hoping to clinch the Lurambi Parliamentary seat on a Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

The former Kakamega Senator is also active in politics, leading DCP’s forays into the region as he focuses on national politics but remains firmly grounded in local contest.

Leon Malala with his father, Cleophas Malala at a political event in Nyeri on Saturday April, 11 2026

Malala is preparing for a second shot at the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2027 and has affirmed that he has no intentions of backing down as he prepares for what he at one time described as battle royale.

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The Odinga family: New faces join the familiar ones in the race

The demise of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga was a huge blow to the Odinga family that has a number of its sons and daughters in elective seats.

A clear pattern is emerging in the family with the younger generation stepping forward into the political space, ready to join members of the continue the family’s long-standing legacy.

Jaoko Oburu, the son of Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Oginga has announced that he will contest the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Another member of the Odinga family, Raila Junior will also be making his debut in elective politics in 2027 elections.

With the blessings of his mother, Raila Junior will be seeking to capture the Kibra Parliamentary seat that occupies a special place in the family’s history.

Mama Ida Odinga with her sonr son Raila Jnr on August 24, 2026 when she endorsed him for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

The duo of Jaoko and Raila Junior will be joining the experienced Ruth Odinga (currently serving as Kisumu Woman Representative) and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga all of whom have not given any indication of exiting elective politics yet

Although firebrand East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has not made her intentions known yet, she is a key piece of the Odinga family political puzzle and remains active in politics.

Ultimately, it is the voters who will decide who gets what and who leaves empty-handed.

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Gumo eyes Westlands as Tim Wanyonyi exits

As Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi prepares to exit after serving the constituency since 2013, a familiar name is among those that are lining up, ready to battle it out for the seat.

Mike Mayo Gumo is firmly in the race, hoping to clinch the seat and have another Gumo represent voters.

He is no stranger to the race, as he had similar ambitions in 2022 but lost to Tim Wanyonyi in the ODM primaries.

In his latest bid, he has framed his candidacy around generational change, saying he believes his generation has the energy, ideas and resolve to make a difference.

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Sandra Mbuvi follows Mike Sonko into politics

Even after he was hounded out of office and impeached as the governor of Nairobi County in 2020, Mike Sonko remains an influential political force, and one of his family members is ready to walk down the same path and join him in the murky waters of politics.

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of the flamboyant politician, has officially joined the 2027 political race after declaring her intention to contest the Karura Ward MCA seat.