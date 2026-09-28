Mbacio was not simply Patrick, he was “Patrick the Truth”, a man who appeared determined to tell his story on his own terms, however unconventional it might have seemed.

Mbacio was not simply Patrick, he was “Patrick the Truth”, a man who appeared determined to tell his story on his own terms, however unconventional it might have seemed.

Patrick Mbacio: Inside wild life of TikTok’s ‘truthful man’, from baddies to viral dancing

For many, remembering Patrick Mbacio means remembering the contradictions that made him such a compelling online personality.

For years, Patrick Mbacio turned the smallest details of his life into entertainment.

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His humble bedsitter became his stage. His clothes and hats, carefully arranged on nails driven into the walls, formed part of the unmistakable backdrop.

And around him, there were often women, music, laughter, and dancing.

To his thousands of TikTok followers, Mbacio was not simply Patrick, he was “Patrick the Truth”, a man who appeared determined to tell his story on his own terms, however unconventional it might have seemed.

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Following reports of his death, memories of the colourful personality are once again flooding social media.

Mbacio was reportedly found unresponsive inside his house in Nakuru, with his body later moved to the Egerton University mortuary.

Details surrounding his death remained unclear at the time of reporting, although the TikToker had openly spoken about battling diabetes and high blood pressure in the months before his death.

His passing has left followers revisiting the videos that made him famous.

Mbacio at his prime was a menace. He really enjoyed and lived fully 😀 pic.twitter.com/n00BwVB7k4 — Mwathi Dun (@Dunmwathi) September 27, 2026

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And few aspects of those videos were as striking as the women who frequently appeared beside him.

Bedsitter became his entertainment arena

In Mbacio’s videos, the modest bedsitter was rarely just a place to sleep. It became a miniature entertainment lounge.

He placed his clothes and hats on nails driven into the walls, arranging them with an almost deliberate neatness. The simple room provided the backdrop as music played and women gathered around him.

Some of the women were described by his followers as "baddies," a reference to their glamorous appearance and revealing fashion.

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They often appeared in figure-hugging dresses, many of them notably short, as they danced to the music playing inside the room.

Their movements became part of the spectacle, whining, twisting and wiggling their waists to the beat, as Mbacio watched or joined the dancing.

The contrast was striking: a modest bedsitter transformed into a lively party space, with Mbacio at the centre of it all.

He appeared to embrace the persona that had developed around him. An older man unapologetically enjoying the company of women and documenting the moments for his loyal online audience.

Videos that made Mbacio impossible to ignore

Mbacio’s TikTok content often blurred the line between personal life and performance.

In some clips, he appeared dressed in outfits that would have been unexpected for a man of his age.

On occasion, he wore lace tights as he danced for his followers.

Lakini Patrick Mbacio enjoyed well pic.twitter.com/AgU3pDIeJt — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 27, 2026

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In other videos, he appeared in crop tops that exposed his stomach, moving to music and seemingly enjoying every second of the performance.

The clothes, the dancing, and the women were not incidental details. They were part of the Patrick Mbacio character that his audience had come to know.

Then there were the more intimate moments.

In one video, Mbacio was seen locking lips with one of the women who frequently appeared in his modest home.

The two shared what appeared to be a French kiss, adding another layer to the unconventional lifestyle he openly displayed online.

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Popular TikToker Patrick Mbacio, known as “Patrick the Truth,”



Ate over 1,000 beautiful slay queens before his death.



He recorded and documented it all at his home in Nakuru. pic.twitter.com/jMbBe5LohS — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) September 27, 2026

For viewers who had followed him for years, such scenes were hardly surprising.

Mbacio had never attempted to present himself as a conventional retired man living quietly away from the spotlight.

He had built his online identity around precisely the opposite.

Openly celebrated women

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Mbacio’s reputation was closely linked to his claims about the number of women he had dated or slept with.

At one point, he went viral after claiming that he had been intimate with more than 1,200 women.

Other claims circulating around his life put the number considerably higher.

He was also said to have spent millions entertaining women, with claims that he splashed more than Ksh6 million over a period of less than five years.

Those figures were part of the mythology surrounding “Patrick the Truth”, although they have not been independently verified.

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According to accounts of his life, Mbacio had previously worked as a teacher and later claimed to have used much of his pension to fund his lifestyle.

TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known online as 'Patrick The Truth'

His story became a source of fascination precisely because of the contrast.

Here was a retired teacher living in a modest bedsitter, yet presenting himself online as a man who had spent enormous sums pursuing pleasure and entertaining women.

When the money was reportedly depleted, the character evolved.

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The man who had once spoken extensively about women began presenting himself as a motivational voice and sharing lessons he said he had learnt from his experiences.

His body began telling a different story

The carefree image changed dramatically in August when followers noticed that Mbacio had lost considerable weight.

People who had become accustomed to seeing the energetic TikToker dancing and joking began asking what had happened.

The questions eventually became impossible to ignore. Mbacio responded in one of his videos, revealing that he was living with diabetes and high blood pressure.

He attributed his changing appearance and weight loss to the conditions. From then on, his health became an increasingly visible part of his social-media story.

The man who had once filled his videos with music, dancing and women was now talking about medication, deteriorating health and the challenges of getting through each day.

Final appeal to the women around him

In one emotional TikTok video, Mbacio addressed women who had interacted with him during the better days of his life.

He reminded them of the relationship they had shared and asked them to return the favour during what had become one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Patrick Mbacio revealed how people close to him isolated him in his last days after allegations that he was HIV-positive went viral. This is so sad. pic.twitter.com/srxp9EBnD4 — IVY (@ivymuthe) September 27, 2026

Mbacio said only two women had visited him since his health started deteriorating. He expressed disappointment that the number was so small.

The appeal went beyond visits. He asked people who had previously received money from him for food and transport to contribute whatever they could towards his medication.

It did not matter, he said, whether the contribution was large or small. Every amount could help.

The appeal offered a stark contrast to the image that had once dominated his TikTok page.

This was the same man whose videos had portrayed him surrounded by women, music, and the carefree enjoyment of life.

Now he was asking for help to meet the basic cost of staying alive.

From entertainer to a man seeking help

That transformation became one of the most poignant parts of Mbacio’s final chapter.

For years, his online persona had been built around abundance, women, entertainment, dancing, and stories about money.

His followers watched him turn a simple bedsitter into a place where music played and women danced.

They watched him experiment with flamboyant outfits, from lace tights to crop tops.

They watched him joke, flirt and present himself as a man who had lived according to his own rules. But his final videos revealed another side of that life.

They showed a man confronting illness and asking the same audience that had laughed with him to stand by him.

News of his reported death spread rapidly across social media, leaving followers expressing shock and disbelief.

Popular TikToker Patrick Mbacio, popularly known as “Patrick The Truth,” has reportedly been found dead inside his house in Nakuru. pic.twitter.com/GHwpNHq7aL — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 27, 2026

For many, remembering Patrick Mbacio means remembering the contradictions that made him such a compelling online personality.

He was a retired teacher who reinvented himself as a TikTok celebrity.

The “Truthful Man” who turned his colourful past into motivational lessons.

Whether people took his extravagant claims literally or saw them as part of the character he created online, Mbacio understood something about social media: people watched a man who lived loudly, laughed at himself, and showed the world his life without the usual filters.

His story now ends on a very different note. The music has stopped. The dancing has ended.