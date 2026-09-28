Former Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards player dies

He was the Managing Director of KYSA International Soccer Academy

Former Harambee Stars, AFC Leopards and Tusker FC defender Richard Madegwa is dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madegwa, who enjoyed an illustrious football career before transitioning into coaching and technical roles, passed away on September 28, 2026.

The ex-footballer coached the Kenya National Deaf Futsal Team and served as an assistant coach with the Kenya Under-17 national team.

Madegwa also served as team manager of AFC Leopards, the club where he established himself as one of Kenya's notable defenders.

Former Harambee Stars, AFC Leopards and Tusker FC defender Richard Madegwa. (Image: Standard)

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a football family to the national team

Known by his nickname Richard “Madez” Madegwa, he was born into a family with a strong football tradition.

He was the son of legendary Kenyan midfielder Livingstone Madegwa, who played for Abaluhya FC and Kenya Breweries and represented Kenya at the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations.

Richard began his playing career away from some of the country's biggest clubs, including a stint with Nyeri Stima, where his performances gradually attracted attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His breakthrough came after joining AFC Leopards, where his displays as a defender helped establish him as a prominent figure in Kenyan football and earned him a place in the national team setup.

He later also played for Kenya Breweries, the club that was subsequently renamed Tusker FC, further cementing his reputation during an era when the club was among the leading sides in Kenyan football.

How Madegwa earned his Harambee Stars call-up

One of the notable stories from Madegwa's playing career was how he caught the attention of the national team.

According to an account he gave about his career, then-Harambee Stars coach Gerry Saurer went to Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to watch him play against Scarlet FC after hearing about his ability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madegwa made an immediate impression, scoring from a free-kick against goalkeeper Washington Muhanji, one of the established goalkeepers of the era.

The performance helped secure his place in the national team setup, with Madegwa going on to represent Harambee Stars primarily during the 1990s.

He was known mainly as a fullback, combining defensive discipline and physical strength with an ability to contribute from set pieces.

Precise official records detailing his total international appearances and goals are not readily available in the historical sources provided, but he was regarded as a regular defensive figure for both the national team and his domestic clubs during his playing years.

From player to coach and football administrator

After his playing career, Madegwa remained deeply involved in football.

He returned to AFC Leopards in a technical capacity, serving as the club's team manager.

His post-playing career also saw him move into coaching, where he worked with young players and national teams.

Madegwa served as an assistant coach of Kenya's Under-17 national team, taking on a role focused on developing young players who could eventually progress into the senior national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also became head coach of the Kenya National Deaf Futsal Team, extending his contribution to football beyond the traditional game and into disability sport.

Building the next generation

Madegwa's work in football also extended to grassroots development.

He co-founded KYSA International Soccer Academy with John Katana, with the academy based at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

He served as its Director of Coaching, holding a CAF National C Coaching Licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The academy worked with boys and girls aged between six and 23, particularly young people from vulnerable backgrounds and informal settlements across Nairobi, including Mathare, Baba Dogo, Korogocho and Githurai.

Its approach went beyond football training, incorporating education, community values and life skills alongside sporting development.

Madegwa used football as a tool for keeping young people away from social problems including drug abuse while helping identify and develop talent.