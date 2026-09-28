Over 3,000 parents, caregivers gather for three-day pregnancy and baby fair in Nairobi

The organisers identified community support, access to professional information and the combination of education, shopping and entertainment as some of the key takeaways from this year's event

More than 3,000 mothers, fathers and caregivers attended a three-day pregnancy and baby fair in Nairobi, where health professionals, exhibitors and parenting experts offered information, products and practical advice to families.

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The 18th edition of the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair was held from September 25 to 27, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre, bringing together families and more than 80 exhibitors offering maternity products, baby gear, educational toys and other services.

The event featured expert-led panel discussions and workshops covering pregnancy, breastfeeding, mental wellbeing, skincare and child development, with attendees also given an opportunity to interact directly with specialists and ask questions about their individual parenting experiences.

Friday's programme included a session titled “Getting Pregnant and Loving It,” led by Aga Khan's Consultant Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Paul Koigi and Mater Misericordiae Hospital certified nurse and midwife Shuaib Ramadhan.

Another session, “Finding You,” focused on personal wellbeing and was led by licensed counselling psychologist Debora Mate of Malaica Hospital.

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Breastfeeding, skincare take centre stage

On Saturday, Bennetts, one of the event sponsors, led discussions on breastfeeding needs, techniques and requirements for new mothers.

The team, led by CEO Morris Bennett, also conducted a session focusing on skincare and what parents should know about products and practices for their families.

The organisers said the sessions were designed to give parents practical information while allowing them to raise specific questions with professionals.

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The fair also provided facilities aimed at making it easier for parents attending with young children, including a private lactation room and dedicated diaper-changing areas.

Maternity pageant, toddler diaper race draw crowds

Entertainment and competitions formed another part of the three-day programme, including a maternity pageant that showcased expectant mothers in maternity wear.

The organisers said the pageant sought to celebrate expectant mothers while challenging conventional perceptions of beauty during pregnancy.

On Sunday, the final expert session focused on “Your Growing Toddler,” led by Dr Tatiana Elwes of Thistle Health.

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The session was followed by the Diaperthon, a toddler diaper race that drew cheers and laughter from parents as children navigated the competition course.

The expo floor also hosted the “Mama's Market,” where exhibitors displayed maternity wear, baby products, baby gear, educational toys and other goods, with attendees able to compare products and access discounts offered specifically during the fair.

Free entry supported by sponsors

Entry and registration to the event were free, with sponsors supporting the organisers' efforts to make the fair accessible to families.

The organisers said the event was intended to provide families with access to professional information, products and services while creating a space where parents and caregivers could interact with one another.

Reflecting on the three-day event, Baby Banda Director Wanjiku Njuguna Minjire said the turnout demonstrated the importance of the parenting community and thanked exhibitors, sponsors and attendees for supporting the fair.

“As the lights dim on another successful Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair, my heart is full of gratitude. The 2026 edition, held from 25th to 27th September at the Sarit Expo Centre, was a testament to the power of community, the resilience of mothers, and the unwavering support of our partners. Thank you for believing in our vision. Your presence on the Expo Center transformed the hall into a vibrant marketplace of trust and quality. From the major brands to the small, local boutiques, you provided parents with the products and services they need to navigate the journey of parenthood with confidence. Your commitment to excellence and your generous support made it possible for us to keep entry free and accessible to all families, ensuring that every mother and father could benefit from the resources on offer.”

She added:

“Thank you for making the 18th edition of the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair a celebration of motherhood to remember. Let’s continue to support one another as we nurture the next generation.”

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The organisers identified community support, access to professional information and the combination of education, shopping and entertainment as some of the key takeaways from this year's event.