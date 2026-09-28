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Nikita Kering, Swat Mtoto wa Eunice thrill revelers with Lamba Lolo performance at Peaches and Cream

Tunoi Kevin 11:52 - 28 September 2026
Afrimma winner Nikita Kering performs alongside Gengetone star Swat Mtoto wa Eunice at Peaches and Cream held at the Ngong' Racecourse in Nairobi.
Nikita Kering and Swat Mtoto wa Eunice sent revelers wild with their performance of ever fresh club banger Lamba Lolo
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Nikita Kering had Ngong Racecourse on its feet at the Peaches and Cream event, and she saved her biggest surprise for last.

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Dressed head to toe in black, she took the stage with her dance crew and went wild, hitting synchronised moves to Beenie Man's "King of the Dancehall."

She whined and wiggled her waist to the beat, feeding off a crowd that grew louder with every step.

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering

Then came a twist nobody saw coming.

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As Nikita Kering danced to Ethic's Lamba Lolo, a Kenyan club banger that has never really left the dance floor, the music was suddenly interrupted by a phone call.

It was all planned. The giant screen behind her lit up with Gengetone star Swat Mtoto wa Eunice mock-calling Nikita to say he was not about to be left behind while she enjoyed the song without him.

The crowd erupted.

Moments later, Swat stormed the stage, and the energy went up another notch.

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Thousands of fans sang along in unison, word for word, turning the racecourse into one massive singalong.

Nikita Kering and Swat Mtoto wa Eunice thrill revelers with Lamba Lolo performance.
Nikita Kering and Swat Mtoto wa Eunice thrill revelers with Lamba Lolo performance.

Nikita later relived the moment on her social media pages, sharing clips from the performance with a short caption.

"A little time travel," she wrote.

Nikita Kering bags 2026 AFRIMMA

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Recently, Nikita Kering brought home Kenya's only trophy from the 2026 AFRIMMA awards, held in Dallas.

The "Dilly Darling" singer won Best Female in East Africa, coming out on top of a crowded field.

Her fellow Kenyan nominees were Njerae and Bridgit Blue. Tanzania was represented by Abigail Chams and Zuchu, Ethiopia by Veronica Adane and Salemia, Rwanda by Ariel Wayz and Uganda by Winnie Mwagi.

The award is Nikita's fifth at AFRIMMA. She previously won two in 2019 and two more in 2021.

The victory comes shortly after she released her latest EP, "The Lick Back," a project she has described as being about "revenge."

Nikita did not attend the ceremony. She acknowledged the win on social media with a simple "Thank you."

Bien and Nameless miss out on AFRIMMA

Kenya had other names in the running, but none of them took home a trophy.

Nikita Kering.
Nikita Kering.

Bien was nominated for Best Male in East Africa, where he faced Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, Barnaba, Juma Jux, Marioo and Mbosso.

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Ethiopia's Lij Michael, South Sudan's Single Dee, and Uganda's Joshua Baraka and Eddy Kenzo were also in that category. Tanzania's Marioo won the award.

Nameless was nominated for the Timeless Impact Award, which went to Nigeria's Timayo.

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