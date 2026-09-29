Kenyans demand U23 team to replace Harambee Stars after thrashing Tanzania 4-1

Kenyans on social media argued the junior team should be handed the reins of the senior national side to avoid what they described as embarrassing performances.

Kenya's Under-23 team wasted no time announcing themselves, dismantling neighbours Tanzania 4-1 at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday to open their TotalEnergies CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in style.

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Videos of the performance quickly made the rounds online, with the junior side visibly outclassing their Tanzanian counterparts from start to finish.

How Kenya's U23 ran riot against Tanzania

Kenya needed just 78 seconds to take the lead, Paul Osema slotting home to send the home crowd into raptures almost before they'd settled into their seats.

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Lawrence Okoth doubled the advantage deep into first-half stoppage time with a header, sending Kenya into the break firmly in control.

Kenya U23 players celebrate during their 4-1 win over Tanzania at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo: CAF Online.

Five minutes after the restart, captain Kevin Wangaya made it 3-0, threatening to turn the contest into a rout.

Tanzania did pull one back through a Shekhan Khamis penalty in the 54th minute, awarded after a handball in the box. But any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out when Kelly Madada restored Kenya's three-goal cushion in the 75th minute with a well-taken strike from outside the box.

The 4-1 scoreline leaves Kenya firmly in the driving seat ahead of the return leg in Dar es Salaam on October 6. The eventual winners will advance to face Côte d'Ivoire in the second round.

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Kenyans compare to U23 to senior team's struggles

The performance has sparked plenty of conversation online, with many Kenyans on social media arguing that the junior team should be handed the reins of the senior national side to avoid what they described as embarrassing performances.

The comparison isn't hard to understand.

On X, Michael Mbugua wrote, "This is what should be the senior team. I bet the senior team can't beat this U23 Harambee Stars."

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Harambee Stars' narrow escape against Eritrea

Just days earlier, Harambee Stars, Kenya's senior team, had nearly suffered a home embarrassment of their own, needing a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against Eritrea in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the same Nyayo Stadium.

Harambee Stars player Ryan Ogam celebrates after scoring against Morocco in CHAN 2024

Eritrea had led for most of the match after Nahom Girmai robbed Manzur Okwaro of the ball in the 35th minute and slotted home from the edge of the box, stunning the home fans.

Harambee Stars had chances to avoid that scare entirely. Ogam missed a sitter in the ninth minute, then spurned another opportunity right on the stroke of half-time, moments after Duke Abuya blazed over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Mohammed Bajaber, Shariff Musa and Abuya all wasted further chances in the second half, before Ogam finally made amends, latching onto a Ben Stanley Omondi cross to level matters four minutes from time.