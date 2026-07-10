Why KeNHA wants traders out of the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road reserve

In the notice, KeNHA said all those occupying the road reserve illegally must leave within the stipulated period.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day eviction notice to traders and other people occupying the road reserve along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands (B116) Road as it prepares to roll out a major road improvement project.

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In a public notice, the authority directed all illegal roadside occupants, including traders operating within the road reserve and owners of unauthorised structures, to remove their property and vacate the affected areas by August 10, 2026.

The authority warned that enforcement action will follow for those who fail to comply.

The latest directive is part of the government's plan to pave the way for the long-awaited upgrade of the approximately 44-kilometre road, a key transport corridor linking Ruiru, Githunguri and Uplands in Kiambu County.

30-day deadline to vacate

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In the notice, KeNHA said all those occupying the road reserve illegally must leave within the stipulated period.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorised structures along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands (B116) Road, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice," the authority said.

A busy section of the Thika Super Highway near General Service Unit Headquarters (Image: Files)

KeNHA further warned that the grace period expires on August 10, 2026, after which enforcement measures will be undertaken in accordance with the law.

"All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe... to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves," the notice added.

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Road upgrade aimed at improving safety

According to KeNHA, clearing the road reserve is necessary to facilitate ongoing infrastructure development and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The authority noted that the project forms part of its broader road safety improvement programme.

"The project is part of the Authority's ongoing road safety improvement initiative that seeks to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway as well as facilitation of infrastructure development along the project corridor," the notice stated.

A section of Thika Superhighway

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The B116 road serves thousands of motorists, public service vehicles, farmers and traders every day, connecting the Nairobi-Thika Superhighway at Ruiru with the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway at Uplands.

Once upgraded, the road is expected to ease congestion, shorten travel times and improve the movement of goods and services across Kiambu County.

Public consultations already completed

The eviction notice follows months of preparatory work by KeNHA, including public participation meetings held in Githunguri in June to brief residents and stakeholders on the project.

During one of the forums, KeNHA Resident Engineer Maxwell Kamwana appealed to residents occupying the road reserve to cooperate with the authority to enable smooth implementation of the project.