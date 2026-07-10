President William Ruto catches a few dance moves with youths during Nyota Fund activation drive in Nyanza (Image: Files)

President William Ruto catches a few dance moves with youths during Nyota Fund activation drive in Nyanza (Image: Files)

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How kenyan youths can apply for the NYOTA Fund Phase II (2026 Guide)

Applications for Phase II of the government's National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project are now open, giving eligible young Kenyans another chance to access entrepreneurship training, mentorship and business grants. Here's who qualifies, how to apply and what successful applicants can expect.

For many young Kenyans, access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to starting a business.

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That's the challenge the government's NYOTA Project is trying to solve.

With applications for Phase II now open, eligible youth have another opportunity to access training, mentorship and financial support to help turn business ideas into reality.

A young mother and her child shows off a message from the Nyota Fund program during a recent activation drive (Image: Files)

Who can apply for the Nyota Fund Phase II?

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To qualify, applicants must:

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Be aged 18 to 29 years, or 18 to 35 years for persons with disabilities.

Have a Form Four education or below (depending on the intervention).

Be unemployed or operating a small informal business.

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Meet the eligibility requirements for the specific NYOTA programme component.

How to apply for Nyota Fund Phase II

The application process is straightforward and can be completed using a mobile phone.

Applicants should:

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Dial *254#.

Select the NYOTA Project option.

Enter the required personal details.

Follow the prompts and submit the application.

Those with internet access can also apply through the official NYOTA Project portal after creating an account and completing the online registration form.

President Ruto interacts with youths during a recent Nyota Fund activation drive (Image: Files)

What does successful applicants receive?

NYOTA is more than a cash grant.

Successful applicants first undergo entrepreneurship and business development training before receiving mentorship to help them establish sustainable businesses.

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Eligible beneficiaries also receive business start-up capital, with recent cohorts receiving Sh22,000 through the NYOTA Pochi la Biashara Wallet, while Sh3,000 is deposited into the NSSF Haba Haba Savings Scheme to encourage a savings culture.

A second grant is released after participants complete the required mentorship and business development milestones.

What happens after you apply?

Submitting an application does not automatically guarantee funding.

Applications are verified before successful candidates are shortlisted for training.

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Participants are then taken through entrepreneurship, mentorship and business development support before qualifying for financial assistance.

The programme is designed to ensure beneficiaries receive both capital and practical skills to improve their chances of building successful businesses.

What is the NYOTA Project?

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project is a Government of Kenya initiative supported by the World Bank to improve youth employment and entrepreneurship.

Besides business grants, the programme also supports apprenticeships, skills certification, youth savings and employment readiness.

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According to the project, it aims to support 820,000 unemployed young people, facilitate 110,000 business grants and improve access to employment opportunities across the country.

Apply early

With Phase II now underway, eligible youth are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible and ensure the information provided is accurate.