KeNHA’s end goal in Roysambu, Githurai stall demolitions

Demolitions that took place in Roysambu

One of the key projects under the plan is the development of modern bus parks designed to organise public transport operations.

Hundreds of traders in Roysambu were left counting heavy losses after government bulldozers flattened kiosks and small businesses along the busy Thika Superhighway in a late-night demolition exercise.

While the destruction sparked anger and frustration among traders who say they lost their livelihoods overnight, the operation points to a broader plan by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to reorganise transport and reclaim road reserves along one of East Africa’s busiest highways.

According to the authority, the demolitions were not just an enforcement exercise but part of a wider infrastructure vision aimed at improving order, safety and public transport operations along the corridor.

Why the Roysambu structures were targeted

The traders whose kiosks and shops were demolished had built their businesses on land that KeNHA says forms part of the highway’s road reserve.

Road reserves are spaces set aside along major highways to allow for future expansion, infrastructure development and safety buffers for motorists and pedestrians.

File image of cars being driven on Thika Road

KeNHA indicated that the structures posed a safety risk because they had gradually encroached on the road corridor, bringing trading activity dangerously close to moving traffic.

The authority further noted that notices had earlier been issued asking traders to vacate the area voluntarily before the demolition exercise was carried out.

However, many traders maintain they were caught off guard by the overnight operation, saying the destruction wiped out businesses they had built over years.

The plan to reorganise transport along Thika Road

Beyond reclaiming the road reserve, KeNHA says the demolitions are part of a larger plan to reorganise public transport operations along the highway.

For years, sections of Thika Road have been characterised by informal pick-up and drop-off points, roadside stalls and unregulated matatu stages that often spill onto the highway.

By clearing the encroaching structures, KeNHA says it is creating space for planned infrastructure that will introduce designated transport zones and better traffic management.

The proposed modern bus parks in Roysambu and Githurai 45

One of the key projects under the plan is the development of modern bus parks designed to organise public transport operations.

KeNHA previously carried out similar demolitions in Githurai 45, where the government announced plans to construct a structured parking yard for buses and matatus.

The proposed facilities are expected to provide designated pick-up and drop-off points for public service vehicles, helping to eliminate the chaotic roadside stages that currently exist along the highway.

Authorities believe that formalised transport hubs could significantly reduce congestion and improve safety along the busy corridor.

How the changes could affect commuters and matatus

If the transport reorganisation plan succeeds, commuters could eventually benefit from more predictable and orderly transport systems along Thika Road.

Major traffic expected as Thika Superhighway- Outer Ring Road roundabout is closed for 3 months

Designated bus parks would centralise passenger boarding points, potentially reducing the frequent stopping of matatus along the highway.

However, the changes could also disrupt the informal roadside economy that has developed over the years around transport stages.

