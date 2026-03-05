Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Blue Economy Research Hub takes shape [PHOTOS]

The Blue Economy Research Hub at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Miyandhe, Siaya County, is nearing completion as the region prepares to host William Ruto during his upcoming development tour of Nyanza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility, commissioned by the president in January 2023, represents one of the government’s flagship investments in research infrastructure aimed at unlocking the economic potential of aquatic resources.

Situated on the shores of Lake Victoria, the hub is designed to support advanced research and innovation in fisheries, aquatic sciences, and other blue economy-related fields.

The project marks a significant milestone in strengthening Kenya’s research capacity while positioning the institution as a regional centre for freshwater research.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Blue Economy Research Hub

Advertisement

Advertisement

State-of-the-art facility for aquatic research

The research hub has been designed as a highly specialised laboratory complex to support both postgraduate and undergraduate students conducting molecular and aquatic research.

Its strategic location near Lake Victoria provides scientists with direct access to one of the world’s largest freshwater ecosystems, enabling field-based research on fisheries, climate change, and aquatic biodiversity.

The facility sits on about 70 acres of lakefront land, roughly 20 kilometres from the university’s main campus in Bondo town.

It also includes accommodation facilities for visiting researchers, making it possible for both local and international scholars to conduct extended studies at the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Government funding of about Sh580 million has been invested in the project, reflecting the growing emphasis on scientific research as a driver of economic transformation and sustainable resource management.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Blue Economy Research Hub

Research expected to shape policy and livelihoods

Researchers at the hub are expected to focus on a wide range of issues affecting communities around water bodies, including food security, climate change adaptation, waterborne diseases, and sustainable fisheries management.

Findings from studies conducted at the centre are expected to help inform national policies on marine and freshwater resource management, as well as regional cooperation around shared water bodies such as Lake Victoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility is also expected to support innovations such as fish hatcheries and aquaculture technologies aimed at addressing declining fish stocks while creating new economic opportunities for lakeside communities.

Kenya’s blue economy strategy

The development of the research hub aligns with Kenya’s broader blue economy agenda, which seeks to harness the economic potential of oceans, lakes, and rivers through sustainable use of aquatic resources.

The sector has increasingly been viewed by policymakers as a new frontier for economic growth, with opportunities in fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, tourism, and marine biotechnology. Kenya’s maritime sector alone has been estimated to generate hundreds of billions of shillings annually when fully exploited.

During the commissioning of the facility in 2023, President Ruto emphasised the critical role of universities in generating knowledge and innovation that can address global and continental challenges.

“The Blue Economy has emerged as a frontier of immense opportunity with the potential to contribute greatly to sustainable development,” he said, urging institutions of higher learning to develop research aligned with the needs of a modern and globally competitive economy.