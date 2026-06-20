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KeNHA announces 3-month partial closure of section of Waiyaki Way

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 09:23 - 20 June 2026
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Waiyaki Way
Waiyaki Way
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Motorists using Waiyaki Way in Nairobi will experience traffic disruptions for the next three months after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a partial closure of a section of the busy highway to facilitate pedestrian infrastructure works.

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In a public notice dated June 18, 2026, KeNHA said the affected section is on the Nakuru-bound carriageway between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout.

The partial closure will take effect from Thursday, June 25, 2026, and remain in place until Friday, September 25, 2026.

According to the authority, the traffic restrictions will allow contractors to carry out extension works on the existing pedestrian footbridge at Dunhill Towers as well as construct the proposed Fogo Gaucho–QuickMart Westlands Footbridge.

The project is expected to improve pedestrian safety along one of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors, which experiences heavy vehicular and foot traffic throughout the day.

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KeNHA has urged motorists approaching the affected section to exercise caution and adhere to the temporary traffic management measures that will be put in place during the construction period.

The authority also advised road users to observe all temporary traffic signs and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site to manage the expected congestion.

The three-month works are likely to affect thousands of commuters travelling between Nairobi's central business district, Westlands and the western suburbs, with drivers encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and expect possible delays, especially during peak hours.

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