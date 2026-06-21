The future of football fandom is being built on TikTok

TikTok has become the leading platform for sports entertainment and football culture in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond - from match reactions and fan chants to creator commentary and behind-the-scenes moments.

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Through #SportsOnTikTok, more than 6.5 million videos have been created, bringing together a vibrant community of fans, athletes, clubs, and creators redefining different sporting codes and football experiences in ways that extend beyond set times on the field.

From AFCON celebrations to Olympics reactions, tactical analysis and creator-led storytelling is thriving on the platform.

TikTok has become more than a place to watch sports highlights; it is where communities come together to experience sports culture in real time.

Creators across the continent and fans are using TikTok to celebrate their teams in different sporting codes and more recently, football, creating conversations, and connecting with global football communities in authentic and engaging ways.

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Across Africa, TikTok has become the ultimate co-viewing destination where football communities come alive during major tournaments .

Beyond watching matches, fans are actively shaping football culture through reactions, commentary, highlights, memes, fan debates, and creator-led storytelling that keeps the energy of the game going long after the final whistle .

In Kenya, football is more than just a sport, it remains one of the country’s strongest shared passions and cultural touchpoints, a trend that is strongly reflected on TikTok.

80% of TikTok users in Kenya follow football, while 42% actively participate in the sport, highlighting the scale and influence of football communities on the platform.

This enthusiasm continues to drive strong momentum for football-related content, with hashtags such as #soccer and #football #kenyafootball #CHAN2025, serving as active hubs for fan reactions, commentary, highlights, and match-day conversations.

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During AFCON 2025, engagement on TikTok scaled significantly, with more than 1.2 million posts created globally under #AFCON2025, 28.6% of which came from Sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Reinforcing TikTok’s role as a key discovery destination for football fans following the tournament in real time.

TikTok is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for the next generation of football fandom and World Cup culture. The platform brings football culture to life in real time through a highly participatory experience.

TikTok is no longer just where football-related content is watched; it is where football culture is built. From underdog teams gaining overnight traction to viral fan reactions and unexpected storylines, the platform is transforming passive viewership into active participation.

TikTok is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for the next generation of football fandom and World Cup culture.

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From goal celebrations and fan reactions to creator storytelling and national pride, the platform brings football culture to life in real time through a highly participatory experience.

As sports content on TikTok continues to influence audiences beyond the app, globally 85% of fans use TikTok as a second-screen experience , 42% more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok.

This engagement goes beyond the platform itself: 90% of fans globally take at least one off-platform action after viewing sports content on TikTok. Additionally, 72% of global TikTok users enjoy watching fan edits, reaction videos, and other fan-made sports content.

Through hashtags such as #Soccer and #SportsOnTikTok, football is no longer just watched, it is experienced, shared, and shaped collectively by fans across Africa and around the world.

As sports content on TikTok continues to influence audiences beyond the app, globally 85% of fans say that they use TikTok as a second-screen experience, 42% are more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok.

This engagement goes beyond the platform itself: 90% of fans globally take at least one off-platform action after viewing sports content on TikTok.

Additionally, 72% of global TikTok users enjoy watching fan edits, reaction videos, and other fan-made sports content.

Through hashtags such as #Soccer and #SportsOnTikTok, football is no longer just watched, it is experienced, shared, and shaped collectively by fans across Africa and around the world.

Interestingly, the growth of sports fandom on TikTok is becoming more inclusive.

Women are increasingly shaping sports engagement on the platform, with 64% choosing TikTok as their go-to destination for sports content globally accounting for 46% of all sports-related TikTok views in H1 2025, showcasing how women are becoming a driving force in the online sports community.

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