A lady shows off her waist tattoo at a recent Nairobi Art Exhibition (Image: Files)

A lady shows off her waist tattoo at a recent Nairobi Art Exhibition (Image: Files)

To tattoo or not to tattoo? A few hard truths before you get inked.

A tattoo can be a powerful form of self-expression, but it's also a lifelong commitment. Here are a few things worth knowing before you sit in that chair.

For many people, getting a tattoo is exciting. Whether it's a meaningful symbol, a tribute to a loved one or simply a design you've always liked, a tattoo can be a powerful form of self-expression.

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But unlike a new hairstyle or outfit, tattoos are designed to last.

Before booking that appointment, here are seven things you should know.

A male model displays an elaborate back tattoo at a Nairobi art exhibition (Image: Files)

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1. Tattoos are permanent

Tattoo removal is possible, but it can be expensive, time-consuming and sometimes incomplete.

That's why it's important to think carefully about any design before committing. Trends come and go, but your tattoo could be with you for life.

2. Think twice before tattooing someone's name

Many tattoo enthusiasts have one rule: avoid getting a romantic partner's name tattooed on your body.

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Relationships can change, and what feels meaningful today may become a painful reminder in the future.

3. Don't get tattooed while drunk

Alcohol and other substances can impair judgement and make it harder to make informed decisions.

Most reputable tattoo artists will refuse to tattoo clients who appear intoxicated. If a studio is willing to proceed regardless, that could be a red flag.

A lady displays an abstract arm tattoo (Image: Files)

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4. Yes, it will hurt

Pain levels vary depending on the location of the tattoo and your personal pain tolerance.

Areas with less muscle and more bone - such as the ribs, elbows, knees and ankles - are often considered more painful than fleshier parts of the body.

5. Aftercare matters

A fresh tattoo is essentially an open wound and needs proper care while healing.

Following your artist's aftercare instructions can help prevent infections, reduce scarring and keep the tattoo looking its best.

6. Make sure the studio is clean and professional

Pay attention to hygiene standards before getting tattooed.

A reputable artist should use sterile equipment, open new needles in front of clients and maintain a clean working environment. If something feels off, don't ignore your instincts.

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7. Cheap tattoos can be costly mistakes

When it comes to tattoos, the cheapest option is not always the smartest one.

A poorly done tattoo can lead to disappointing results, expensive cover-ups or even health risks. Since the artwork will become part of your body, it's worth investing in a qualified and experienced artist.

Are you looking for girly tattoo ideas? (Image: Files)

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One last thing

While tattoos are more widely accepted today than ever before, some people still hold negative stereotypes about them.

That shouldn't stop anyone from expressing themselves, but it's worth understanding that perceptions can differ depending on where you live, work or socialise.

At the end of the day, a tattoo is a personal decision.