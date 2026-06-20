Nairobi Water announces 24-hour supply interruption in 15 Nairobi estates

Thousands of residents and businesses across Nairobi and its surrounding areas are expected to experience a 24-hour water supply interruption beginning Saturday morning as emergency repair works are carried out on a key water transmission pipeline.

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In a statement issued on Friday, Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced that the planned shutdown has been necessitated by a leakage detected on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near the Kigoro Treatment Works.

The utility company said the repairs are necessary to protect the integrity of the water transmission system and ensure continued reliable water supply to customers.

According to Nairobi Water, the interruption will start at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, and continue until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Areas expected to be affected include Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Upper Hill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Lang’ata, Kibera, Karen, Uthiru, Kawangware, Kangemi, Ruai, Ngundu and Kamulu.

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The outage will also affect customers served by MAVWASCO and Oloolaiser Water Company.

Nairobi Water has urged residents, institutions and businesses in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance to cater for their needs during the shutdown period.

"The interruption has been necessitated by a leakage on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near Kigoro Treatment Works, requiring urgent repair works to safeguard the integrity of the water transmission system and ensure reliable service delivery," the company said.

The utility assured customers that technical teams will work around the clock to complete the repairs and restore normal water supply as soon as possible once the works are concluded.

The company apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience and cooperation during the maintenance exercise.

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