Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya attending a recent KDF exercise in Larisoro on Friday, February 28. (Image: Files)

Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya attending a recent KDF exercise in Larisoro on Friday, February 28. (Image: Files)

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The Military Police: What they do and why armies can't function without them

The military police are responsible for far more than enforcing discipline. They investigate crimes, secure military bases, manage detainees and help keep armies running smoothly.

When most people think about the military, they picture soldiers on the front lines, military vehicles and combat operations.

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What many don't realise is that armies also need their own law enforcement officers.

Just as civilian societies rely on police to maintain order, military forces depend on military police (MPs) to enforce discipline, protect personnel and ensure operations run smoothly both in peacetime and during war.

In many ways, they are the military's problem-solvers.

A military police officer controls traffic during a national event (Image: Files)

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Keeping order within the ranks

One of the primary responsibilities of military police is enforcing the law within military communities.

They investigate crimes involving service members, maintain order on military installations and ensure regulations are followed.

This helps preserve discipline, which remains one of the foundations of any effective fighting force.

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Protecting bases and military facilities

Military police are also responsible for securing military installations and critical infrastructure.

Their duties may include access control, security patrols, guarding sensitive facilities and preventing threats such as sabotage, espionage and terrorism.

In deployed environments, they often provide convoy escorts and help secure military compounds.

A Kenya Defense Forces elite team stands guard during the public body viewing of the late Hon. Raila Odinga (Image: Files)

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Managing military movement

Moving troops, equipment and supplies requires careful coordination.

Military police help regulate traffic, secure routes and manage the movement of military convoys to ensure operations remain organised and efficient.

Without this role, logistics and deployments could quickly become chaotic.

Handling detainees and prisoners of war

During military operations, MPs may be tasked with processing and managing detainees, including enemy prisoners of war.

They ensure detainees are treated in accordance with international law while maintaining secure detention facilities and transfer procedures.

This role helps protect both military operations and legal compliance.

Investigating serious offences

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Military police often conduct criminal investigations involving service personnel.

These investigations may range from theft and assault cases to more serious offences requiring forensic analysis and evidence collection.

Their work supports the military justice system and helps commanders maintain accountability within the ranks.

Supporting civilian authorities

In some situations, military police may assist civilian agencies during emergencies such as natural disasters, civil disturbances or large public events.

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They can also work alongside local law enforcement during international peacekeeping and coalition operations.

A Kenya Airforce soldier during a routine shooting exercise at at the Athi River shooting range (Image: Files)

Why are military police important?

Simply put, military police allow combat units to focus on their primary mission.

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While soldiers prepare for operations and national defence, MPs handle security, law enforcement, investigations and other essential support functions.

Their work helps maintain discipline, protect military personnel and reduce legal and operational risks.

Although they may not always receive the same attention as frontline troops, military police remain one of the most important components of any modern military force.