Chilling CCTV footage captures panga-wielding gang on motorcycle violently rob man in Kasarani

As if to assert their dominance and willingness to use violence, one of the attackers struck the man with his machete.

As if to assert their dominance and willingness to use violence, one of the attackers struck the man with his machete.

Three men approach the victim, two of them brandishing sharp machetes before the visibly shaken man complies with their demands.

CCTV footage has captured the moment a machete-wielding gang in Kasarani violently pounced on an unsuspecting passer-by in a late-night robbery.

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The footage, which has since gone viral, shows a man walking along a deserted road before the gang ambushes him and violently robs him.

Three men approach the man, two of them brandishing machetes before the visibly shaken victim complies with their demands.

As if to assert their dominance and willingness to use violence, one of the attackers strikes the man with his machete, the blade catching the glint of a nearby security light.

BREAKING NEWS



Watu wa Kasarani especially the sunton area be very careful. Kuna majangili who are attacking innocent Kenyans with laser sharp pangas and robbing them. They are riding a bike. This guy aliibiwa just saa tano usiku while going home pic.twitter.com/xTrqo9toim — LOCALMAN 🇰🇪 (@Localman254_) September 29, 2026

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Compliant and clearly terrified, the man hands over his phone. The footage also appears to show the attackers pressuring him to transfer money through M-Pesa.

Once satisfied, the three-man gang flees the scene on a getaway motorcycle they had parked nearby, the entire ordeal unfolding in under a minute, just before midnight.

The attack mirrors a wider pattern of panga-wielding robberies that have struck various parts of the country, from Nyeri to Mombasa.

Kenyans on social media reacted with shock after the clip went viral, with many urging people travelling late at night to only use boda boda riders they personally know, or to rely on taxi-hailing apps for added security.

The video surfaces amid heightened concern over motorcycle-linked attacks, following the shooting of former Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were.

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Were was shot five times at close range while stuck in Nairobi traffic near City Mortuary. Two men on a motorcycle approached his vehicle, with one calmly walking up to his window before opening fire and disappearing into the night.

His driver was left unharmed, fuelling suspicions that the attack was a carefully coordinated hit.

In February, a Kibera High Court heard how Were had been closely surveilled in Nairobi on April 30, 2025, in what prosecutors described as a coordinated operation involving his own bodyguard, a vehicle and a motorcycle, culminating in his fatal shooting later that night.

Testifying before High Court Judge Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, a chief inspector in charge of forensic, imaging and acoustic analysis walked the court through extensive CCTV footage obtained from Parliament, adjacent buildings, Wabera Street and Valley Road.