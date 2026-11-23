After a hard-fought away victory over Migori Youth, AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has made it clear that his unbeaten side is prioritising results over style.

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has laid down a results-first marker in the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League title race, declaring that his side is prepared to sacrifice attractive football if that is what it takes to silence arch-rivals Gor Mahia, KCB, and the rest of their rivals.

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Speaking in the aftermath of AFC Leopards' 1-0 win over Migori Youth FC at Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday, November 21, Ambani offered an assessment of his team’s mentality as they mount a serious push to end a league title drought stretching back nearly three decades.

The narrow win lifted AFC Leopards to 16 points from eight matches (four wins and four draws), temporarily propelling the 12-time Kenyan champions to the summit of the standings ahead of KCB (14 points) and defending champions Gor Mahia (13 points).

However, Sunday’s round of fixtures saw KCB edge ahead to 17 points while Gor Mahia moved to 16. Crucially, however, Ambani’s charges remain the only unbeaten team in the Kenyan top flight this season.

Surviving a Bruising Test in Awendo

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Ronald Sichenje scored the winning goal for AFC Leopards against Kenya Police. Image: AFC Leopards

Awendo Green Stadium has historically proven a treacherous hunting ground for AFC Leopards, and Saturday’s Matchday 8 encounter pushed Ingwe to the limit against a youthful, energetic Migori Youth side that boasted a flawless home record heading into the clash.

Rather than attempting to outplay the hosts on a bumpy playing surface, Ambani instructed his players to press aggressively, stay compact, and wait for a decisive opening.

Reflecting on the tactical battle and the resilience required to walk away with all three points, Ambani admitted his side had to dig deep to neutralise Migori Youth’s ball-retention game.

"The game was tough. We can't deny that. I look at what the players brought to the table. It was so tough. At least it's a team that likes to keep the ball. So we knew it would be tough. That's why we had to minimise the mistakes. We had to counter them in the press. That's the only way we could win the game," Ambani said.

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AFC Leopards also had to contend with challenging pitch conditions and the relentless pace of a newly promoted side eager to prove its top-flight credentials.

Welcoming back club captain Kayci Odhiambo from a muscle strain, Ingwe stood firm under pressure before Lwangu struck in stoppage time to snatch maximum points.

"For us, I told the players, we have to adapt [to the poor conditions of the pitch]. We have to adapt because, one, we are coming to a place where we need to reign. Secondly, we knew that the field was tough. Thirdly, we were coming to play a team that has so many energetic players; they have the energy, and they have the urge to play in the Premier League. So we need to keep it up," the tactician explained.

AFC Leopards: Silencing Rivals With a Win-at-All-Costs Mentality

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With KCB setting a blistering early pace at the top of the table and eternal rivals Gor Mahia breathing down their necks, Ambani made it clear that style points will not win AFC Leopards the championship.

For a club desperate to reclaim its seat at the top of Kenyan football and silence doubts from rival camps, grinding out ugly wins away from home has become the central pillar of their campaign.

"The only thing we want to maintain is winning matches. So I just told the players, we'd better play badly, but we have to win. Because anytime you go away, you have to be very cautious. So if you have to play good football, then you lose it. So we better play badly, but if we win, then we'll come up in the game as much as we do. The more we win, the more confidence comes back, and then we'll come back to what we used to be," Ambani declared.

Despite the growing excitement among the Ingwe faithful over their unbeaten start and proximity to the top of the table, Ambani refused to be drawn into long-term title projections or upcoming marquee clashes against their direct rivals. Instead, the former AFC Leopards forward insisted his focus remains strictly locked on one hurdle at a time.