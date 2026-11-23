The Rironi–Mau Summit Road is a major 233-kilometer infrastructure and dualling project along Kenya's Northern Corridor (Image: Files)

The Rironi–Mau Summit Road is a major 233-kilometer infrastructure and dualling project along Kenya's Northern Corridor (Image: Files)

Inside the Billions Paid to Private Firms Behind Kenya’s Public-Private Road Deals

Fresh National Treasury disclosures reveal how private infrastructure developers are earning billions in guaranteed returns from Kenya’s long-term road construction deals.

Private infrastructure developers are reaping substantial returns under Kenya’s Road Annuity Programme, earning a total of Sh38.18 billion from the construction and maintenance of 12 key roads, representing a Sh8.15 billion profit margin above the combined Sh30 billion construction cost.

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According to Business Daily, fresh disclosures from the National Treasury highlight the lucrative economics of these long-term Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contracts, which were structured to shield the exchequer from immediate upfront capital expenditure while guaranteeing predictable, multi-year revenue streams for private financiers and contractors.

Breakdown of Treasury Annuity Payouts

Figures published by the National Treasury indicate that the Sh38.18 billion in cumulative disbursements is distributed across three major road construction packages spanning multiple counties. Investors behind Lot 33 in Kajiado County secured the largest payout at Sh23 billion.

Constructed by INTEX RAF Limited, the 95-kilometre road network covers the busy Ngong–Kiserian–Isinya and Kajiado–Imaroro corridors, serving rapidly growing peri-urban and commercial hubs south of Nairobi.

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The second largest allocation went to Lot 15 in Central and Eastern Kenya, backed by Portuguese multinational Mota-Engil Africa. This 44.7-kilometre network spans Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Laikipia counties, generating Sh9.03 billion in annuity payments.

Mota-Engil Africa also delivered Lot 18 in Western Kenya, a regional circuit linking Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia counties that attracted Sh6.15 billion in government disbursements.

All 12 roads across the three lots were constructed at a combined baseline cost of Sh30 billion and opened to public traffic in 2020.

Under the 10-year annuity repayment structure, the government compensates the private developers through equal, periodic instalments designed to cover initial construction costs, debt financing charges, long-term routine maintenance, and the investors' agreed return on equity.

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How Kenya’s Road Annuity Framework Works

Introduced in 2015 with an ambitious goal of tarmacking and modernising 10,000 kilometres of the national road network without adding immediate pressure to Kenya’s sovereign debt ceiling, the Road Annuity Programme operates on the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model.

Under a DBFOMT concession, private consortiums raise the capital, design the engineering specifications, construct the roads upfront, and maintain them to strict performance standards throughout the concession period before transferring the fully maintained assets back to the state.

Dedicated special purpose vehicles, specifically INTEX RAF for Lot 33 in Kajiado and Infraconnect 15 for Lots 15 and 18, assumed operational oversight between 2020 and 2024 to manage ongoing upkeep and compliance.

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While the annuity model spared the National Treasury from paying billions of shillings upfront during construction, Business Daily notes that the guaranteed periodic payments, drawn from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund and exchequer allocations, ensure steady cash flows for private investors regardless of traffic volumes on the roads.

Shift Toward User-Pay Toll Models Amid Fiscal Constraints

A visual of what Kenyatta Avenue will look like after KURA constructions

With tightening fiscal space, elevated debt-service obligations, and limited room for traditional sovereign borrowing, the Kenyan government has increasingly leaned on private capital to deliver major transport infrastructure.

However, policymakers have gradually shifted emphasis from government-paid annuity schemes toward user-pay toll concessions, where motorists directly fund cost recovery.

The flagship example of this user-pay strategy is the Sh87.9 billion Nairobi Expressway. Operational since 2022, the 27.1-kilometre elevated dual carriageway connects Mlolongo to Westlands via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), charging motorists toll fees ranging between Sh170 and Sh500 depending on vehicle size and distance travelled.

Those collections enable the Chinese concessionaire to recoup its capital investment and operating expenses over a 27-year concession period.

Building on the Nairobi Expressway model, the state is rolling out a similar toll-based framework for the Sh182.72 billion Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway expansion.