Babu Owino has flexed his political muscle as he charts his own path in a new political strategy, as questions grow over his relationship with Edwin Sifuna.

The Mwananchi Party (TMP) leader Babu Owino is increasingly charting his own political course, signalling a possible shift in strategy amid growing speculation about his relationship with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Embakasi East Member of Parliament is boldly forging his own political identity, consolidating his influence and pursuing a strategy that does not necessarily revolve around the senator's political agenda.

Babu embarked on a one-man show to market his gubernatorial bid and popularise his political vehicle, taking the city by storm in the political blitz that is on its second day.

The Mwananchi Party (TMP) leader Babu Owino addressing Nairobi residents on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The first day of the campaigns saw him crisscross the city with several stops, including in Gikomba and Marikiti where he engaged city residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Babu Owino sends strong political signal

Pulling huge crowds, the MP and his entourage snaked its way across the city as he urged voters to back his bid.

“Nairobians, today you have shown me overwhelming love and support. I am deeply humbled and forever grateful. Your trust, encouragement and unwavering support give me even greater motivation to keep pushing for a better Nairobi. Asanteni sana. ” Babu stated.

The Mwananchi Party (TMP) leader Babu Owino addressing Nairobi residents on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Sunday saw Babu hit the campaign trail on the second day of The Mwananchi Party tour as he flexed his political muscle across the city with huge crowds turning up and following his convoy across the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour comes in the backdrop of reports indicating a frosty relationship with opposition principal Edwin Sifuna and at a time when the opposition landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, with several political figures positioning themselves for influential roles in the post-Raila Odinga era.

Relationship with Sifuna

Sifuna recently addressed claims that he edged out fellow politicians who he started his journey with, forcing them to form other parties.

The Mwananchi Party (TMP) leader Babu Owino addressing Nairobi residents on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

According to the lawmaker, firebrand opposition politician, including those who bolted out of ODM agreed to move to one political home and identified The Equitable Party (which has since rebranded to Linda Mwananchi Movement Party) with Sifuna as the presidential candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trouble started when they disagreed on party leadership with several politicians opting to jump out and form their own parties.

“When there was a tussle over who should be the party leader, I asked them, how can you trust me to be president of the country but not a party leader? Now who is the traitor? So when someone comes and says Sifuna was the problem, ask them these questions,” he explained during a recent interview.