Nairobi kicks off Christmas season with dazzling fireworks and star-studded performances with iconic caravan flagged off to take the festive spirit closer to communities.

Nairobi ushered in the Christmas season in spectacular fashion as the city’s skyline was transformed into a spectacular celebration of colour, light and Christmas cheer with fireworks illuminating the night sky during the launch of the annual Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan.

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The festive spectacle featured dazzling entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display with families, children and Christmas enthusiasts treated to an evening of music, celebration and family-friendly activities.

The entertainment menu featured performances by some of Kenya's favourite entertainers, including Bensoul, Matata, Okello Max and RedFourth Chorus, among others.

Bensoul on stage

Highlights of the event

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Highlights of the evening included a spectacular Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the official flag-off of iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan, setting the stage for its journey across the country to spread Christmas cheer.

Dazzling fireworks burst into the sky, illuminating Nairobi’s skyline and adding a spectacular touch to an occasion that marked the beginning of weeks of Christmas festivities.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan

Beyond the visual splendour, the event offered a moment for families and revellers to embrace the excitement, warmth and togetherness associated with the festive season.

How the caravan will take the festive spirit closer to communities

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Following the launch at KICC, the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan will travel to different parts of the country, bringing the festive spirit closer to communities through music, entertainment and shared experiences.

It will seek to inspire Kenyans to make space for the simple joy of sharing a meal and reconnecting with family and friends while celebrating moments that bring people closer and serving as a powerful reminder that some of life's most meaningful experiences are worth making time for.

“The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan has become a much-loved part of the festive season in Kenya, bringing with it the excitement, nostalgia, and magic of Christmas. As it returns this year, we want to build on that tradition by creating more opportunities for people to come together and celebrate what makes this season special.

"Beyond the lights, music and festivities, Christmas is ultimately about the people we share it with and the memories we create together. We hope the Caravan will inspire Kenyans to embrace that spirit of togetherness and make this festive season truly memorable.” Monique Katana, the Director, Frontline Marketing, Kenya, said during the launch.

Kenyan actress Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja enjoying her Coca-Cola beverage

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