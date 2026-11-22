Ferdinand Omanyala's Younger Brother Set for Major Career Move to the US

Isaac Omurwa, the younger brother of Ferdinand Omanyala, is set to take a major step forward in his promising sprinting career.

Rising Kenyan sprinter Isaac Kundu Omurwa, the younger brother of African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, is set to take his athletics career to the United States after committing to an athletics scholarship with Ohio State University.

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The commitment was confirmed on Friday, November 20, 2026, by international student-athlete placement agency Scholarbook Premier, which praised the 22-year-old speedster for his explosive acceleration, steady progression, and composure under pressure.

Specialising in the short sprints, Omurwa heads to the Big Ten Conference program, boasting personal bests of 10.33 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.91 seconds in the 200 meters.

Joining the Ohio State Buckeyes track and field program provides the Kenyan prospect with access to world-class coaching, sports science facilities, and regular competition within the NCAA Division I system, a proven pathway for East African sprinters seeking to bridge the gap between national promise and global senior standards while pursuing university studies.

International Pedigree and Big-Meet Composure

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© Isaac Omurwa Facebook

Although still in the early stages of his senior career, Omurwa has steadily built an impressive résumé on both domestic and international tracks.

Over the past few seasons, he has competed regularly at the Athletics Kenya National Championships and represented the country at major international age-group and collegiate events, including the African Under-20 Championships and the 2025 FISU World University Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.

In announcing his commitment, Scholarbook Premier highlighted not just his raw speed, but his temperament when lining up in high-pressure finals.

“Big-meet composure? He’s got it,” Scholarbook Premier stated, pointing to his growing reputation as a reliable competitor capable of delivering under the spotlight.

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Carrying the surname of Africa’s fastest man naturally brings heightened public attention in Kenya, yet Omurwa has worked deliberately to carve out his own identity on the track, focusing on technical execution and steady improvements rather than comparisons with his older brother.

From Football and Rugby to the Running Track

Omurwa’s journey into sprinting was far from planned. Growing up, his sporting ambitions revolved around football, a passion deeply influenced by his father, who had played the game himself.

“I started with football in primary school. I loved it,” Omurwa reflected in an earlier interview detailing his sporting roots. “Even my dad wanted me to play because he was a footballer.”

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When he joined Alliance High School, his natural pace and athletic frame initially drew him toward rugby, where he put his speed to use on the pitch. It was not until his third year of secondary school that a spur-of-the-moment decision introduced him to competitive track and field.

“In Form Three, I heard there were trials. I just went to try… and I performed well,” he explained.

That unplanned outing earned him selection to represent his school at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games, marking the turning point where athletics shifted from a casual experiment to his primary sporting focus.

Overcoming a Grade-Three Hamstring Injury

Omurwa’s transition into elite sprinting has also tested his resilience. During the 2024 season, his momentum was abruptly halted when he sustained a severe grade-three hamstring tear—an injury that struck moments after he had shown signs of a major breakthrough in his very first race of the year.

“I got injured in my first race. I had just run a personal best in the heats… then the semis happened,” he recalled. “It drained me. I was just at home.”

The injury forced him away from the track for three months, testing his patience and mental resolve as he underwent rehabilitation before gradually returning to full training.

His subsequent return to form, culminating in international appearances and his 10.33-second and 20.91-second benchmarks, demonstrated his ability to rebound from physical setbacks.

By signing with Ohio State University, Omurwa steps into an environment renowned for developing Olympic and World Championship track and field athletes.