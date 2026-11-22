‘Only difference is polished English’: Kenyans on X descend on Ledama Ole Kina over viral incident and compare him to goons as they poke holes in his explanation.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has given his version of the truth on the viral confrontation that was caught on camera, with threats of shooting some of those involved flying during the heated showdown.

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The Senator faulted his political rivals who he accused of sensationalising the incident and circulating the video to gain political mileage.

The lawmaker gave a lengthy statement in which he claimed that the dispute stemmed from a court case in which a staff attached to his office was dismissed in 2017 leading to a court case that saw his property attached.

“Nitakupiga Risasi!” Senator Ledama Ole Kina faces backlash after viral video appears to Show Him threatening to Shoot a man https://t.co/ApQsgCr0yU — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) November 21, 2026

“Individuals purporting to be court-appointed auctioneers trespassed onto the premises of a private company in which I am a shareholder and seized the keys to a delivery truck. When confronted, they claimed they were acting to recover KSh 365,000 allegedly owed to a former Narok Senate office employee, one Rotiken, over a claim of unfair termination.” Olekina stated.

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Polished English vs goons: Kenyans react as Ledama Ole Kina defends himself

Kenyans on Twitter however found the explanation hollow as it failed to acknowledge the court’s ruling on the matter as well as the foul language and the chilling threats that are well-documented in the video.

Many found it to be an dry statement in which Ole Kina attempted to deflect the issue at hand rather than take accountability for his actions captured in the video.

One user going by the moniker The Casque made it clear that “Whether public or private, threatening to kill him is a criminal offence and breaches Chapter 6 of the Leadership and Integrity Act.”

Wangai delved into the character of the lawmaker who has been making news for the wrong reasons, saying that apart from the polished English, there is no difference between him and goons wreaking havoc in the political scene.

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“The difference between you and goons is polished English. You are the worst of our parliamentary rot. Shame on you.”

Political activities also found their place in the comments as some netizens reminded the Senator that he has been traversing the country in the company of other politicians carrying millions and splashing them in economic empowerment initiatives but failed to address the matter through the legal channels and pay any associated costs.

“We lipa mfanyikazi na uwache side shows,, every weekend mko empowerment splashing money all over and you can't pay your workers really??? It's not only inhumane but also shameful senator.

Public confrontations & Ledama Ole Kina's conduct on the spot

Robert Nderitu revisited how Ole Kina recently confronted nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and the foul remarks he used while addressing a section of Narok residents, noting that he has been displaying arrogance that gives the vibes of being ‘untouchable’.

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“You also accosted her in public. ..Kuna outlandish arrogance and violent tendencies you have been displaying. YOU FEEL UNTOUCHABLE.” he stated.

Others confronted him with the truth that as a lawmaker, he should know better that issuing threats of shooting anyone is against the law, the circumstances notwithstanding.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina